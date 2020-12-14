The recent attempt by the state of Texas to bring a lawsuit challenging Joe Biden’s electoral victory has two important lessons for us. Firstly, no matter how much you want to deny the validity of something, it does not change the truth of the matter. Secondly, regardless of the number of persons endorsing your position, it does not mean that your argument is solid. Similarly, in the article at reference, though enjoying many endorsements, rings hollow as it fails to treat with the substantial facts surrounding Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and Concordat, and it is therefore a failed proposition.
Perhaps we all agree that the SEA is a stressful exam and there needs to be an alternative solution, but, as I have publicly said before, any such solution must be one that is driven by meritocracy, and not merely an exchange of platforms.
Naturally the question that keeps educators and parents awake at night is precisely what can replace the SEA. The article, in proposing solutions, used the word should about 15 times: a child should go to a good, high-quality secondary school; all schools…should be ready to deliver high quality education; systems should be in place to make them accountable; incentives should be put in place to reward schools and teachers for excellence; schools should undergo qualitative overhaul… and the list goes on.
Respectfully, this is an overly simplistic and puerile approach which is short-sighted in its understanding of the limits of resources available to our education industry. One cannot merely wish into being the good, high-quality secondary schools without first investing in buildings with classrooms properly outfitted for the many different modes of learning, as no doubt many First World countries would have.
It is improper to pretend that our financial and teacher-training resources are equivalent to those in countries like Singapore, Finland and Canada.
Further, the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) is regarded by some scholars as cornerstone in any meaningful educational policy. There is the need for effective teacher training in all sectors of the curriculum delivery, including for pupils with learning disabilities and differences in learning tendencies between genders. One simply cannot move into 21st century education without truly giving recognition to the theory of multiple intelligences of which science or STEM is only one part. The article’s insistence on a prioritised need for science in the primary school is frankly misplaced, and the idea that this lack of science at the elementary level makes us a mediocre country should be rejected.
The SEA machinery has generated more questions than answers. Prof Jerome De Lisle, attached to the School of Education at The UWI has pointed out the SEA may not be perfect, but it has its merits and should not be scrapped. His is a voice that goes against the grain. It has been easy to condemn the SEA, but not many persons have offered constructive alternatives.
Zoning erases meritocracy. First-choice schools offer limited spaces and therefore must run a system of selection. Rather than criticising how a pupil trains to get into her first-choice school, it might be more sensible to ask what makes a school a first choice in the first place. Nobody is better poised to answer that than the denominational boards. It seems that theirs is a success story, limited by numbers, run by religious boards, based on the Concordat, and constantly incurring the wrath of many who wish to crack the back of this system.
Frankly, it is appalling that the article is so eager to shut the door on the Concordat because of its age, calling it a bad omen that our country’s education system looks backward for justification. To suggest that the Concordat’s inception being in 1960 is a justification to rant against it, demonstrates an unbelievable hostility to good and proper thinking. And, to add insult to injury, the article suggests that many things from that era are undesirable bygones. This is myopic.
Perhaps the only grievance one can hold against the denominational schools is that they are operating with limited seating capacity, and their rate of success is not shared by many other schools. They have unapologetically preserved religious content in their schools, and have maintained high levels of discipline among pupils. Their schools are usually single-sex and this in and of itself have augured well for success. Past pupils stay connected with their alma mata (nourishing mother) and often look forward to having their own children attend the same denominational schools.
To throw away the Concordat and dissolve the denominational schools may well be similar to a knee-jerk response of the dizzy, hyperactive youth who has not had the benefit of years of wisdom, nor the temperament to pause and consider the value that time bestows on traditions, be it in institutions or agreements.
I sincerely appreciate and invite discussions on the Concordat which involve real suggestions verified by empirical data as opposed to the singular suggestion that the Concordat is old school.