What counts is what happens between elections

“Nobody will ever fire or summon my backside after the next election. In hindsight I should not have gone on holiday when I did. It does not matter now anyway. When I am Prime Minister I will be doing all the intercepting and appointing. Do I really need a Cabinet? I guess I need a team to contest the elections. But after that I will, as I attempted to do back then, tell all of them—Minister of Health; of Sports—how to run their affairs. And my son will be made the captain of the national football team, if they want government funding.”

One imagines that these may be some of the ruminations of the leader of the newly founded political organisation, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA). He is no stranger to public and political life, having served in the army, previous Cabinets and, lastly, as commissioner of police.

What is interesting in the approach of this new political leader is his “gravedigger” approach.

Back in the day, in the trade union movement, we called those who wanted to just appear and command “gravediggers”—people who wanted to start at the top and work their way down. They were routinely unsuccessful and their tenures short-lived.

This new leader is clear that his goal is to unseat the incumbent prime minister, as opposed to building a viable political organisation. This takes care of manifestos and party organisation. Such apparently merit no thought or consideration on his part. Slogans? PNM has already copyrighted “All ah we t’ief’’.

But we suspect that given this political leader’s penchant for calling the less privileged “cockroaches”, he might borrow the late Lord Brigo’s slogan. Brigo (Samuel Abraham), we remember, used his face as a logo for an insecticide called Det, and the slogan was “Det kill dem dead!”

Will it be “NTA go kill dem dead”? Far-fetched? Spray!! five young men shot dead in a living room in Laventille; Spray!! three unarmed civilians in Morvant.

The party motto? That’s easy. Graphics of people falling out of chairs, to their death. Something similar has worked for Christianity for centuries. And we know the gentleman is a God-fearing man because God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, has stayed out of his way... so far.

Party financiers? The exterminators: Rentokil Initial, Omega, Integrated Pest Control, Shelltox, Protox, Baygon. Money is no problem for this party. We can see them giving out jerseys with dead cockroaches on them and handing out aerosol insecticides at campaign rallies.

So, NTA joins the “madding crowd”—hot on the heels of Watson’s Duke’s launch of the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) campaign in Trinidad, and amidst the confessions of a former PNM minister of finance that our Government is/has been held hostage to cocaine cartels since she was in office some 15 or more years ago.

Most would find it curious that she is now advising us of this. A common view is that it merely reflects deepening schisms within the PNM, and the revelations are intended to discredit some heavy hitters whom she declines/d to name.

So she bussin’ a mark without bussin’ a mark. Are there some thwarted ambitions of a return to high office driving this “mea culpa”?

All of this would be mere commentary or amusing reading, except that these people seek to lead our institutions.

They decide the price of food, the cost of education, the quality/availability of healthcare, the state of our environment and infrastructure, the availability and cost of housing, if and when citizens get a water supply and how much it is going to cost—matters literally of life/living and death.

Right now our country is experiencing a social trauma of daily and mindless murders, which indicates the State cannot manage a social situation which is deteriorating daily.

It matters not who wins the election that all these contenders feel is imminent. Like the creatures in the wild, they sense an ageing, wounded, no-teeth lion, and feel it is opportune to go for a kill.

What counts is what happens between elections. We cannot leave that to professional politicians.

Rae Samuel

Balmain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

At a crime crossroads

At a crime crossroads

WITH the country’s murder toll standing at 190 yesterday, evidence abounds that the crime profile has risen significantly over the last 12 months.

At this time last year, that count was 119. We are once more in a zone in which the national social profile is coloured by fear and increasing despair.

Taking liberties

Taking liberties

Having admitted that he hardly knows anything about “sub-continental Indian/Hindi naming conventions”, Winford James proceeded to write a column in last Sunday’s Guardian that revealed that he did not even bother to inform himself before presenting readers with an interpretation that was breathtakingly appalling.

An unnecessary burden on Pooran

On hearing the announcement T&T’s Nicholas Pooran was named captain of the West Indies T20 and One-Day International teams, there was much jubilation amongst many sports writers and journalists. But, for me, I think the West Indies selection panel missed the boat once again, and that decision could backfire on young Pooran.

Probe those claims

I was astounded by the charges, on their face serious, made against our High Commission in Delhi and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs (in a previous period) by Mr Dave Persad, a former high commissioner of ours to India, in his Express column on Thursday.

Would the Government be good enough to have the matter impartially investigated and to take any necessary action?

Reginald Dumas

Tobago

Prioritise food security

Once again, I wish to ask if people are taking note that we can have a possible global food shortage or heavy inflation in the next few months.

The Russian war/invasion on Ukraine will continue to have negative effects on the situation, and it seems as if no one locally is doing anything about the matter.

What counts is what happens between elections

“Nobody will ever fire or summon my backside after the next election. In hindsight I should not have gone on holiday when I did. It does not matter now anyway. When I am Prime Minister I will be doing all the intercepting and appointing. Do I really need a Cabinet? I guess I need a team to contest the elections. But after that I will, as I attempted to do back then, tell all of them—Minister of Health; of Sports—how to run their affairs. And my son will be made the captain of the national football team, if they want government funding.”