What counts is what happens between elections

“Nobody will ever fire or summon my backside after the next election. In hindsight I should not have gone on holiday when I did. It does not matter now anyway. When I am Prime Minister I will be doing all the intercepting and appointing. Do I really need a Cabinet? I guess I need a team to contest the elections. But after that I will, as I attempted to do back then, tell all of them—Minister of Health; of Sports—how to run their affairs. And my son will be made the captain of the national football team, if they want government funding.”
One imagines that these may be some of the ruminations of the leader of the newly founded political organisation, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA). He is no stranger to public and political life, having served in the army, previous Cabinets and, lastly, as commissioner of police.
What is interesting in the approach of this new political leader is his “gravedigger” approach.
Back in the day, in the trade union movement, we called those who wanted to just appear and command “gravediggers”—people who wanted to start at the top and work their way down. They were routinely unsuccessful and their tenures short-lived.
This new leader is clear that his goal is to unseat the incumbent prime minister, as opposed to building a viable political organisation. This takes care of manifestos and party organisation. Such apparently merit no thought or consideration on his part. Slogans? PNM has already copyrighted “All ah we t’ief’’.
But we suspect that given this political leader’s penchant for calling the less privileged “cockroaches”, he might borrow the late Lord Brigo’s slogan. Brigo (Samuel Abraham), we remember, used his face as a logo for an insecticide called Det, and the slogan was “Det kill dem dead!”
Will it be “NTA go kill dem dead”? Far-fetched? Spray!! five young men shot dead in a living room in Laventille; Spray!! three unarmed civilians in Morvant.
The party motto? That’s easy. Graphics of people falling out of chairs, to their death. Something similar has worked for Christianity for centuries. And we know the gentleman is a God-fearing man because God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, has stayed out of his way... so far.
Party financiers? The exterminators: Rentokil Initial, Omega, Integrated Pest Control, Shelltox, Protox, Baygon. Money is no problem for this party. We can see them giving out jerseys with dead cockroaches on them and handing out aerosol insecticides at campaign rallies.
So, NTA joins the “madding crowd”—hot on the heels of Watson’s Duke’s launch of the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) campaign in Trinidad, and amidst the confessions of a former PNM minister of finance that our Government is/has been held hostage to cocaine cartels since she was in office some 15 or more years ago.
Most would find it curious that she is now advising us of this. A common view is that it merely reflects deepening schisms within the PNM, and the revelations are intended to discredit some heavy hitters whom she declines/d to name.
So she bussin’ a mark without bussin’ a mark. Are there some thwarted ambitions of a return to high office driving this “mea culpa”?
All of this would be mere commentary or amusing reading, except that these people seek to lead our institutions.
They decide the price of food, the cost of education, the quality/availability of healthcare, the state of our environment and infrastructure, the availability and cost of housing, if and when citizens get a water supply and how much it is going to cost—matters literally of life/living and death.
Right now our country is experiencing a social trauma of daily and mindless murders, which indicates the State cannot manage a social situation which is deteriorating daily.
It matters not who wins the election that all these contenders feel is imminent. Like the creatures in the wild, they sense an ageing, wounded, no-teeth lion, and feel it is opportune to go for a kill.
What counts is what happens between elections. We cannot leave that to professional politicians.
Rae Samuel
Balmain