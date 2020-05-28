The Covid-19 pandemic has presented us with the unique opportunity of comparing the responses among various countries. It has exposed the deficiencies of some and the strengths of others to fight the virus.
The western nations have generally feared worst than the others. Recent statistics highlight the fact that of the ten with the highest ratio of deaths to confirmed cases seven are western European countries, with the others being the US, Brazil and Iran.
Of these the US and Brazil have similar ultra-conservative thinking leaders who purposely delayed the shutdown of businesses hoping that the virus would miraculously disappear. Even to this day Jair Bolsonaro still considers it just another flu. This was in keeping with his response to the recent catastrophic destruction of large areas of the Amazon rainforest.
Iran was the surprise package given the iron-fist control of the Ayatollah. My guess is that he probably thought that it was just another form of US sanctions which has crippled Iran’s economy. Or maybe he thought that prayers would eventually destroy the virus.
At first glance the furtive reaction of these developed nations seems at variance with their status. But closer examination would reveal that they all have an aging population ironically because of their advanced health care systems.
Despite this explanation their general laissez-faire reaction underscores a prevailing culture which determines their social, economic and political orientation. Consider, for example, the inordinate length of time it took their leaders to encourage the wearing of face masks. They just could not understand that if everyone wore one it would stop the transmission of the virus.
Their reluctance to do so stems from centuries of struggle for freedom and the protection of individual rights which more often than not “Trumps” social and moral responsibly.
On the other hand, people living in eastern countries, even among those with fledgling democracies, are encouraged from birth to put family and country before self. This authoritarian response which helped control the spread was not unexpected.
The only exception was Japan, normally the lead carriage on the Orient Express was badly derailed because of their preoccupation with saving the Olympics but they are now back on track.
Now behind every mask hides the identity of individuals who, it now seems, belong to one of two disparate groups. One set wears it to protect themselves and the other wears to protect themselves and others.
The question that begs to be considered is “What is our culture?”
This concept reveals that over a period of time value systems and norms will eventually lead to rules of governance.
At the same time if a vibrant democracy is realised, political parties will eventually emerge depending on their particular ideological perspective. For example, we could have conservative, liberal or moderate values influencing the development of these parties.
The fact that we still need a Ministry of Culture signals that we are yet to begin the journey towards self-determined nationhood. No wonder so many of our institutions are failing!
Siddique Barkarr
Cunupia