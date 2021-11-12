Once again the nation is faced with the murder of a young woman in strange circumstances.

In this case the authorities have found the body, easing the tensions surrounding her whereabouts.

These cases call for us to have a deep introspection into our collective psyche. What leads individuals to commit such atrocious acts?

We have to go back to the family unit and how we are taught that women should be treated. We must ask ourselves if the way our society looks at some women—as status symbols and trophy prizes—leads to a warped understanding by some men. We also need to ask whether religion and religious doctrine is really having the effect it is supposed to have—or are our churches, temples and mosques becoming just gathering spots and social clubs?

If we think our expressions of grief every time there is a murder will be enough as a panacea, then these crimes will continue to occur like a recurring decimal.

Imam Maulana Sheraz Ali

Valsayn

