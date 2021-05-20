What gives us the privilege to be picky?

The countries with the best chances of ending the pandemic are also the countries that, due to their greed, are extending the pandemic for themselves and the rest of the world.
A virion (virus outside of a living cell) is known as a non-filterable agent. That means the virion can fit through just about anything that has pores for you to breathe.
You can follow all of the guidelines, and still get infected, just by being close enough to an infected person for long enough (other factors apply, such as viral load). This is why it’s important to treat everyone as a potentially infected person.
Once the virion enters the body, the virus is taken into living cells and replicates (viruses don’t reproduce), producing copies of itself in the thousands or more. That’s thousands per infected cell.
At such a high number, errors are bound to occur. Some of these errors (mutations or variants) will render the virus inactive or too weak to cause any trouble; some will cause the virus to gain “beneficial” abilities, such as better escaping the immune system or being more infectious; the rare occasion has an entirely new virus being produced.
No vaccine is 100 per cent effective, and no drug is 100 per cent safe. But vaccines do help to prepare the immune system against infection, even against variants. I don’t have numbers, but there is ample evidence vaccines lessen the chances of developing serious disease, of dying, and lessen the number of virions an infected person transmits (the viral load, per se).
No vaccine can stop you from getting an infection, though; that’s not how immunological immunity works. That’s why it’s still important to follow the guidelines if you’re vaccinated.
While countries like the USA scramble to hoard enough vaccines to vaccinate their entire populations (children included), they leave smaller or poorer countries to struggle with precious few. This would result in the latter countries, being under-vaccinated, having the virus replicate and mutate enough times that variants resistant to current vaccines will be produced at a very quick rate. Not only that, but vaccinated individuals will get infected, some virus will survive, and spread to non-vaccinated individuals. It’s basically the viral version of anti-bacterial resistance... and guaranteed some of these infected persons will flock to the “safer”, fully vaccinated, richer countries, prolonging and worsening the pandemic.
We need herd immunity throughout the entire world as quickly as possible, or we risk having a virus that resists our vaccination attempts, thereby resetting the entire process.
The quicker the richer countries realise this, the sooner we can get to that point. Fortunately, China has decided to do just that, for which I am eternally grateful.
Even a 50 per cent chance of protection can get the world to herd immunity much faster than no vaccine at all, so I implore T&T and the rest of the world to take whatever you can get.
Don’t wait for special vaccines, because by the time you get them, a new variant may render them moot. Places like Tanzania and Chad have no vaccines whatsoever; what gives us the moral privilege to be picky?
To the rich nations, please understand that your greed is helping no one, not even yourselves. This is the time to be generous, not to hoard. By helping to protect the world, you’re protecting yourselves.
I’m a medical microbiology major who works in the mental healthcare aspect. Those are my interests, for anyone curious about that. I care about lives and livelihoods.
Shabba De Leon
Arima