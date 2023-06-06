What good governance?

I am sure I got it wrong. The court ruled in favour of a disabled six-year-old who has not been afforded proper care for the Zika virus by the Ministry of Health.

The court awarded an amount of money for the mother to continue to take care of this child. Now I understand that this Government is planning to appeal the judgment.

An appeal means that this poor mother will have to wait an inor­dinate time to get any monetary compensation. It has already been six years. Who is to help her and her son? Is this the Trini way now? Suffer the poor and downtrodden? Really?

Did you appeal the falsity of the AV Oil claims? Of course not.

Did you continue the lawsuit against Malcolm Jones, who organised a so-called bad deal that cost this country almost a billion dollars? Of course not.

Good governance? Tell me I heard it wrong.

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

Three things that are not working

Three things that are not working

I contend here that there are three things vital to the functioning of countries that are in disarray here, namely the system of law and order, the education system, and the labour market.

Australia: war crimes and justice

Australia: war crimes and justice

“Guys just had this blood-lust. Psychos. Absolute psychos. And we bred them.” So said an Australian soldier about the war crimes committed by the Australian SAS (Special Air Service) when the scandal first broke in 2016. And the Australian Defence Force, bless its heart, actually took the accusations seriously.

I am sure I got it wrong. The court ruled in favour of a disabled six-year-old who has not been afforded proper care for the Zika virus by the Ministry of Health.

The court awarded an amount of money for the mother to continue to take care of this child. Now I understand that this Government is planning to appeal the judgment.

Lobby for enforcement of beverage container laws

Every day is World Environment Day, not just June 5. We need immediate action.

While the largest plastic polluters are green-washing the plastic addiction by sponsoring a few green recycling “bins”, we ask how many plastic bottles are being collected if there is no meaningful refund. They are marketing the recycling of a fraction of one per cent of their deadly BPA plastics and shamelessly applauding themselves.

The curse of ancestry

Every year, we go through anniversary celebrations of those who came. However, this seems to perpetuate divisiveness in this land of Trinidad and Tobago. From Emancipation to Indian Arrival Day, and then acknow­ledge the contributions of the Europeans, the Syrians, the Lebanese, the Chinese and other minority groups.

Request for election observers mischievous

Allow me to comment on the refu­sal of PM Dr Keith Rowley to accede to the request of the Opposition Leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for international observers to be present for the local government election.

It is quite within her remit to make such a request, however, the reason advanced by Mrs Persad-Bissessar was both disrespectful and mischievous. To say to the Prime Minister that you would like to have these observers because you do not trust him is beyond the pale. It is like walking into a store and acceding to the clerk’s request to follow you around the store because she does not trust you.