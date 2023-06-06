What good governance?

I am sure I got it wrong. The court ruled in favour of a disabled six-year-old who has not been afforded proper care for the Zika virus by the Ministry of Health.
The court awarded an amount of money for the mother to continue to take care of this child. Now I understand that this Government is planning to appeal the judgment.
An appeal means that this poor mother will have to wait an inordinate time to get any monetary compensation. It has already been six years. Who is to help her and her son? Is this the Trini way now? Suffer the poor and downtrodden? Really?
Did you appeal the falsity of the AV Oil claims? Of course not.
Did you continue the lawsuit against Malcolm Jones, who organised a so-called bad deal that cost this country almost a billion dollars? Of course not.
Good governance? Tell me I heard it wrong.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph