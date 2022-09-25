I am to be counted among the naysayers who cannot reconcile the Ministry of Health’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic as being commensurate with any national award, particularly the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
And not to forget, I paid little attention to the occasion of Republic Day since it was just another exercise in futility and “dolly house”, to pretend all the patriotic niceties, when we just crossed 425 horrific murders, gun culture and zess is the “new normal”, and there is not a single good road in the nation.
So, excuse me if I discard any nation building in view of a ruined nation.
And so, I am awaiting the pundits to illustrate what in the Health Ministry’s management of Covid-19 attracted the national awards.
Did they not see more than 4,000 deaths and counting? Does anyone have any idea the heartbreak and GRIEF (emphasis, please, not shouting), people endured when they lost loved ones? What about the graphic photos of “naani and naana” standing in the pounding rain in some godforsaken village, waiting hours for a vaccine, with absolutely no relief for the aged?
Mr Award Giver/Recipient, need I remind you of the hours and hours of frustrating traffic people endured, only to redound to the nation having to discard vaccines amounting to almost 400,000 in just the past week?
Just wait until we go begging again to the “vaccine masters (apartheid, according to Keith Rowley), we will get a harsh reality of what happens to countries where the people lost confidence in the diatribe of vaccine, vaccine, vaccine and instead, ignored, opted for sunlight or just used bush, grass and bois bande or injected insecticide.
I wonder if the people who lost jobs in the many sectors, food, services, bars and casinos, think the ministry’s staff deserved an award? After all, they (the ministry’s staff) were paid their salaries when John Public had to make do with a pigeon-sized chicken, a hamper of half-rotting vegetables, every now and again, which gave him constipation, and a sham of a safety net of grants and “set up” from the Ministry of Social Welfare.
Want proof? Ask scrap iron dealers if anyone accessed any grants back then or now... the answer will be a big fat “No!” Indeed, it was during this time that the culture of hunger and deprivation took root and blossomed into full-scale bankruptcy, giving rise to the begging industry for both local and foreign practitioners.
So, pardon me if I look away in disgust and disdain, moreso as we are at another sickening budget day. And by the way, why was there nothing for the many police officers who, in giving tickets by the thousands to support the Covid-19 scare-and-terror campaign, gave their time and strength, had their leave cancelled and had to work and work and work? Did they not contribute, or is it that they will get a pan of biscuits alongside their nursing counterparts?
This notwithstanding, I think those awarded for bravery, in which lives were saved, preserved through acts of heroic rescue, those who save the environment from oil spills and contaminants, and the flora (forests at large from loggers and miners and marijuana growers) and fauna, including endangered species (manatees, ocelots, nesting turtles rare birds and the like) through selflessness, support from charity and the generosity of the average Joe are to commended. And if a national award is what it takes, so be it... Let’s consider the hunters and Fire Service search-and-rescue teams, for instance.
Alas, I do not think ex-public service personnel and politicians who offended at least half of the nation when they held office are deserving of any award since they were paid for their service... “slam, bam, thank you ma’am”.
Linda Capildeo
St James