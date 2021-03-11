What is required to save the racing industry

SO the inevitable has finally occurred. Horse racing has been brought to a standstill. This industry has flourished for the enjoyment of race fans, while fuelling economic activity, for more than a hundred years in T&T. It is a unique activity that combines sport with industry, as it does throughout the world. But over the past two decades, since centralisation in Arima, it has been floundering. The recent refusal by jockeys to ride is only a symptom of the problem, as is the disaffection of all the stakeholders, owners, trainers and grooms, as well as employees. The solution lies in addressing the root problems of the industry.
In this jurisdiction, the racing industry is managed by three separate bodies that have clearly defined roles. They are the Arima Race Club (ARC), the promoter of racing; the Betting Levy Board (BLB), which is mandated to collect taxes and develop the industry; and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA), the regulator of the industry.
The latter two are statutory bodies, established by acts of Parliament. The BLB collects taxes from the ARC and the licensed private betting shops (PBS). In the discharge of its responsibility to develop the industry, the BLB provides grants to the ARC, subsidies to breeders of race horses and pays its own operational expenses and those of the TTRA. The expenses include fees to board members of both the BLB and the TTRA in accordance with guidelines for statutory boards. The members of the board of management of the ARC provide their services pro bono.
The industry has faced many challenges since centralisation, particularly intense competition from the robust gaming sector which comprises the National Lotteries Control Board and the Private Members Clubs that operate casino games. The inefficiencies of the three bodies have contributed to the poor performance of the racing industry, even though they can rightfully claim many of the challenges they faced over the years were beyond their control.
Their main complaint is that the existing legislative framework allows for an uneven playing field in the gambling industry. Accordingly, revenue for the industry has been seriously impacted. This problem was supposed be substantially resolved by the enactment and implementation of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill, which has failed to materialise.
Persons familiar with the industry have pointed to some of the weaknesses that need to be addressed. For instance, the ARC’s major source of revenue comes from betting on horse racing, but the club has been finding it difficult to compete with the PBSs which are not charging their clients the taxes on all bets, while the ARC operates in total compliance with the law.
Apart from the proven drop in betting in the industry, the revenue of the BLB has also been impacted by the refusal of the PBSs to collect and remit all the taxes.
One reason for inefficiencies emanating from the three bodies is the composition of the boards of directors of the TTRA and the BLB and, in the case of the ARC, the management committee.
In the case of the first two organisations, as required by the legislation, the boards are mainly comprised of persons nominated by the various stakeholder groups, including the ARC as well as former race clubs that are no longer operational and the Race Horse Owners Association. Two persons, including the chairman, are appointed by the Government.
With respect to the ARC, members of the board of management are elected by the members of the club. Most times those appointed are not intimately familiar with the industry and/or have no professional discipline or experience that can enable them to make meaningful contributions.
In order to address the prevailing problems, the legislation must be amended to enable the industry to operate in the new environment with equity for both the gaming and betting sectors. The existing legislation was written for a different era and the gambling industry has evolved over the years. If the new legislation cannot receive the approval of Parliament, appropriate amendments may be made to the existing legislation. Both the ARC and the BLB have made representations to Government for amendments to the Gambling and Betting Act and other relevant legislations, but their requests have fallen on deaf ears. Some of those amendments relate to:
1. Enabling the appointment of suitable and competent persons to the two statutory boards;
2. Allowing racing and betting on a Sunday, which is a common feature in all major jurisdictions;
3. Reviewing the requirements for the licensing of off-track betting shops (OTBs);
4. Passing regulations to the Betting Levy Board Act to facilitate monitoring and enforcement of all betting operations;
5. Addressing the matter of sports betting.
If the local racing industry is to survive and become sustainable, the legislative framework has to be updated to address the issues that are impeding its growth. The ARC has submitted numerous strategic and operational plans to the Government for the resuscitation and growth of the racing industry.
None of these plans seeks to obtain funding from the Government. Instead, the Government has been urged to take certain actions to facilitate the implementation of these plans. However, no action has been taken to date.
Martin Henry
Westmoorings