Early in February this year (2022), after a $30 million false start by National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, but still prior to the staging of any activities, Tourism, Culture, and Arts Minister Randall Mitchell informed the nation of the Government’s actual budget of $20 million for “A taste of Carnival 2022”.
In making this announcement, he informed us of: (i) the available funds – the aforementioned $20m, (ii) how the funds will be disbursed – “$15 million will go towards the efforts of the three special interest groups, Pan Trinbago, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association”, while $5 million will go towards “a number of smaller, separately promoted safe zone type of events”.
Additionally, he informed us of the source of these funds; “Funding for a “Taste of Carnival” will be sourced from the Ministry of Finance, as well as from usual revenue streams related to sponsorship as well as gate receipts received by the NCC and the separate event promotions,”.
In April, 2022, after the event, he informed us that the NCC generated $2,449,584 from this year’s “Taste of Carnival”. He also gave us a breakdown of how the revenue was earned (sponsorship, gate receipts, venue rental and miscellaneous income which included vendor booth rental, accreditation fees and bar sales).
One doesn’t have to be overly discerning to recognise that the Minister’s statements have all the elements expected in the transparency and accountability for the disbursement of public funds. To reiterate; he indicated the budgeted sum prior to the event, he stated how the funds will be disbursed, the source of funds, and the revenue generated from using these funds.
Now, compare this to the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) approach to the disclosure of its budget for its Carnival in October. Despite numerous promises to do so, and despite the fact that funds have already been expended on Carnival activities (the September 10 launch for example), as far as I am aware, the THA is yet to reveal its budget for the Tobago Carnival.
Is it that the Committee is operating with a blank cheque, and the budget would be revealed after the festival has concluded? Is it the intention to spend whatever it takes to ensure the inaugural event is successful, then use that sum as a yardstick for subsequent budgets? Is the expectation that no matter the final cost, The THA merely has to insert its “bankcard” into the Government’s “ATM” at Eric Williams Plaza and withdraw these funds?
I hope the blank cheque idea is really not the preferred option, since this approach is fraught with danger. Not, only will it allow for the unlimited and unregulated expenditure of public funds, but it will also present an ideal breeding ground for malfeasance to occur.
What is just as egregious is the fact that those who we expect to call the THA to account, the Opposition and the Fourth Estate, have failed to do so.
While I think the PNM may be reluctant to pelt stones at the current THA, owing to the fear of boulders coming back at their glass house, I cannot fathom a reason for the media’s reluctance to ask these Carnival budget questions.
Truth be told, their reluctance had me second guessing myself as to whether I should publicise my thoughts on this issue. Was I making a mountain out of a molehill? Then I remembered that the Government also announced its $7.5 million budget for the 60th Independence anniversary celebrations prior to the activities, and that the budgets for celebrations like Indian Arrival and Emancipation days are usually announced in advance, so I concluded I was not overreacting at all.
The Chief Secretary and his cohorts rode into office on the usual twin steeds of transparency and accountability promises. Consequently, Mr Augustine should recognise that he is doing himself and his group (I am reluctant to use the term party at this point for obvious reasons) are doing themselves no favours by withholding this information.
You may recall Mr Duke alleged that $2m was spent on the launch of Carnival (a figure I heard from several other sources, prior to Mr Duke’s claim). To date this has not been confirmed or refuted by those in authority.
I am aware that the THA and Mr Augustine have many top-notch advisors, so I expect them to ignore advice from a nonentity like me. Nevertheless, I will still proffer my two cents worth and advise Mr Augustine, Ms Burris, et al to reveal sooner rather than later: (a) the total budget for Tobago’s Carnival, (b) the source of funding, (c) how the funds will be disbursed. If possible, they should also disclose the projected revenue (if any).
Failure to do so may see them falling into the same pit they started digging for the PNM last Thursday when the preliminary findings of the forensic audit into the last THA’s development projects were disclosed.