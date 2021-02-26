I read in the newspaper that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith plans to be the first police officer to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Why, may I ask? Not why the first, but why take the vaccine at all?
He is young, fit and strong.
The only persons who have been adversely affected by the virus have been “elderly, with co-morbidities”.
Griffith is neither elderly nor has co-morbidities.
If he contracts the virus, he will get over it in no time at all. It’s likely he may not even know he had the virus.
If elderly males like Tim Gopeesingh and Jack Warner recovered without any problems or vaccines, what is Gary worried about?
Tim and Jack are much older and, I dare say, less fit than the CoP.
Please, Commissioner, step back and think, why are you planning to take the vaccine?
Did someone tell you it’s good PR and would be good for the “vaccine agenda”?
If I had to think of a group of people who least needed the vaccine, it would be our fit and strong police officers.
You’ve always struck me as someone who knows his mind and thinks independently.
So, tell me, what are the precise reasons for your decision to take this vaccine? For what benefit? I look forward to your response.
You wouldn’t want your loyal subjects thinking you’re worried about a virus that’s no threat to you at all, would you?
CK Kelly
via e-mail