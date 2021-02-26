I read in the newspaper that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith plans to be the first police officer to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Why, may I ask? Not why the first, but why take the vaccine at all?

He is young, fit and strong.

The only persons who have been adversely affected by the virus have been “elderly, with co-morbidities”.

Griffith is neither elderly nor has co-morbidities.

If he contracts the virus, he will get over it in no time at all. It’s likely he may not even know he had the virus.

If elderly males like Tim Gopeesingh and Jack Warner recovered without any problems or vaccines, what is Gary worried about?

Tim and Jack are much older and, I dare say, less fit than the CoP.

Please, Commissioner, step back and think, why are you planning to take the vaccine?

Did someone tell you it’s good PR and would be good for the “vaccine agenda”?

If I had to think of a group of people who least needed the vaccine, it would be our fit and strong police officers.

You’ve always struck me as someone who knows his mind and thinks independently.

So, tell me, what are the precise reasons for your decision to take this vaccine? For what benefit? I look forward to your response.

You wouldn’t want your loyal subjects thinking you’re worried about a virus that’s no threat to you at all, would you?

CK Kelly

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

An unforced error

An unforced error

DESPITE the scramble by the Minister of National Security to explain away the embarrassment of the faux pas in the arrangements for a repatriation flight for Venezuelan nationals in this country, it was an unforced error which ought not to have happened.

Vaccine passports may hold key to tourism’s safe return

Vaccine passports may hold key to tourism’s safe return

From Russia to Singapore, nations around the world are considering providing citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with digital immunity certificates for domestic and international use. Their principal objective is to stimulate national economic recovery and a gradual return to normality.

When does evil begin?

When does evil begin?

The revelation that Joel Balcon had been charged with 70 criminal counts remains a scandalous indictment of this country. But where in the system is the blame to fall? In the Express of February 4, Anna Ramdass reported an interview with an unidentified attorney who said he had previously represented the man.

The big impact of small things

Crime and the lack of personal security have featured in calypso through the years. For example, Caruso’s “Gun Slingers” (1959) celebrates “beating them [criminals] with the cat”, while Sparrow’s “Royal Jail” (1961) is about revenge, as captured in the line “licks for them criminals”.

Dangerous, unethical move at WASA

I read with shock the recent announcement that the chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s board of directors will also assume the role and function of its executive director/CEO, as recommended by a Cabinet report.

Now, for any common-sense person and junior management student and practitioner, the roles and functions of the board and the CEO are completely different and for the right reasons.

Work on mental health too

Work on mental health too

Perhaps for the first time since the Covid-19 virus struck the global community, there is more than a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Favourable results from the roll-out of the vaccines, particularly from Pfizer and the Oxford-AstraZeneca, have shown major cuts in the number of hospitalisations and new infections.