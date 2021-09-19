What is the end result?

It must be a matter of sadness for any citizen with even basic knowledge of governance and the concept of serving the public interest to witness the thrashing around of persons involved in the appointment of a new commissioner of police (CoP).
The management model of service commissions was doomed from its inception. A hybrid management model that has disappointed the public from the beginning. Service commissions seem to have been created at Independence for the sole purpose of protecting the tenure of those who were appointed by the then Government and not for the purpose of serving the public interest. There may be a few sentences or paragraphs that insinuate service to the public but the main focus was to insulate the public service so that anyone appointed by the regime of the day could not be removed, transferred, demoted or reassigned by a new Government. To guarantee this protection of patronage the service commission itself answers to no one but the President of the day—no parliament, no Minister, no Prime Minister can ask or tell them anything. The politicians are held accountable for the long lines at the Licensing office , the long wait for surgery, the daylight murders without consequence but they cannot say or do anything to a service commission. How is that working out ?
As far as delivery of service to the citizens and the improvement of the life of everyone in our country the service commissions are probably, at best, analogous to a cute little ponies in a thoroughbred horse race, ill suited and not capable of keeping up with the challenges of managing a workforce of 80,000 persons, answerable to no one but the President of the day. Where exactly is the guarantee of service to the public in that type of arrangement?
I wish to echo Dr Ramesh Deosaran in suggesting that it is time for her Excellency The President to take a hands-on approach and to become involved in listening, directing and acting . The service commission involved should be called in at once to explain their stewardship of the current process and to update her Excellency of the present status of the appointment. Her Excellency is the ultimate guardian of the public interest.
The beginnings of our independence movement lacked enough foresight to have put us on a more sustainable path to development. Authority was centralised, accountability was eroded and decision makers were ensconced in a Governance model in which they were disconnected from the outcomes of their decisions. No one has “skin in the game” except the politicians who must answer every five years and the citizens who must brace for pressure every time they need an ambulance , a passport, a vehicle transferred or a thief or murderer caught.
It is a sign of real democratic adolescence that we continue to sponsor and accept this prominent feature of our failed model of Governance. Service commissions, as a management model for delivery of service to the public are ill contrived vehicles, like a Ferrari with a Tiida engine. The evidence is there.
If the Government is to be judged, de facto on the performance of the Public Service then give them the right to appoint, promote, transfer etc. Protect the citizen’s interest from political influence by funding a special prosecutor including the DPP and the Judiciary directly from the Parliament—not from the Ministry of Finance ! No judicial arm should beholden to any government or ministry —let the Parliament vote and supply the funds so that no policeman , no judicial officer can ever be pressured to do the bidding of the Government of the day.
It is time to recognise our failings and shortcomings in delivery of service to the citizens and to point to the guarantee of the continued troubles that will always be with us. All of it can be traced back to our poorly written constitution , incapable of managing our services and destined to always disappoint the public and, in this case ,place them in danger .
Gregory Aboud,
Port of Spain