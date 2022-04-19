Are labour unions simply bargaining bodies for higher wages for workers at any cost, or are they supposed to be responsible for improving the lot of all workers in a rapidly changing environment?

Are the unions in T&T really concerned with improving the skill sets of their workers and preparing them to be productive in a digital workspace, or are they more concerned with fighting against the efficiencies that process and digitisation will bring?

Are they more concerned with maintaining the status quo and their own cash flow, rather than being a partner in developing this country?

Are the workers they represent happy with that kind of representation?

Are the people who see the impact of the OWTU, NUGFW, PSA and the rest of them on the public service every single day, and how we access even the simplest Government service at the Board of Inland Revenue, Licensing, Passport Office, Social Services, WASA, T&TEC, or in how every ministry and regional corporation delivers to the country, satisfied?

Are we ever going to wake up and realise that these unions are just bullies that hold us all to ransom for their own agenda?

It is time for us to insist on unions that improve all our lives, and not unions that pappyshow the country and their members with lots of noise and stunts that take us nowhere as a country.

Roger Rampersad

St James

Level the playing field

When Caricom leaders meet today with United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters in Barbados, they must use every card available for pushing for a ­financial ­system that is more equitable, understanding and ­accommodating to the needs of the region.

As chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial ­Services, this is the message that Congresswoman Waters should carry back home.

Enal Gobin and Felix Dean

THE matter last week involving the freeing of Enal Gobin naturally invites refreshed visitation of the one involving Felix Dean.

In the High Court on April 11, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that Mr Gobin be set free from a charge of manslaughter. He had been on remand for murder since December 2013, but when this matter came up for hearing again sometime last month, he entered a guilty plea on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Help schoolkids stay Covid-safe

As schools continue to reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic, health and safety rules may be hard for children to follow. Wearing a mask all day and social distancing will be difficult, and a bit out of the ordinary.

I would like to share some ideas that may help parents, children and school staff, including teachers, to adapt to the new rules and regulations. According to understood.org, the wearing of masks, among other new rules, would be challenging for children. Wearing face masks is tough for some of them, even in short bursts.

Say no to gas rise

Some three years ago, PM Dr Keith Rowley took the calculated decision to mothball the Petrotrin refinery. I heard the chairman of the Petrotrin board Mr Wilfred Espinet say that he had not agreed to the shutting-down of the Petrotrin refinery. I also heard that the board itself had not agreed to closure. I heard this at a trial at the Industrial Court in November 2018, at which Justice Deborah Thomas-Felix, in conceding to a ruling by the superior High Court, lifted a stay on Government’s bid to terminate Petrotrin workers.

Credibility problem

Chairman of the Water and ­Sewerage Authority (WASA) Ravindra Nanga recently told a Joint Select Committee that WASA has become so serious over water leaks that the WASA board even sends some of its members to actually do on-the-spot inspections of such outstanding leaks. Sounds quite dutiful but, in reality, doesn’t seem so.

Fondly remembering Frankie

A tacit tone of sadness still resonates within us one year later. We, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, remember the late Franklin Khan, a political trailblazer, and son of the soil. He has left an unexplainable void.

More so, the very mention of the name “Franklin Khan” is synonymous with alacrity, sanguinity, sagacity and service with a smile.