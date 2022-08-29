We must know where we came from in order to know where we are and why we have reached here.

It was in the year of our Lord 1962 when our beautiful twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago got our so-called independence from British colonial masters.

From one hand into the next, we went straight into the depths of hell in the arms of the People’s National Movement. You could have heard the voice of the people in the 1970s riots—what will go down in history as Bloody Tuesday.

To divide and rule is always the PNM’s plan, and even in the year of our Lord 2022 we can see we are reaping the rewards of our bad decisions. Remember elections have consequences.

As we are leading up to the 60th birthday of our Independence, what do we have to show as an independent nation?

Of the 60, the PNM has been in charge of our land for about 49 years. I guess we celebrate bad roads, ­closing-down of the sugar cane industry, the rice industry, cocoa industry, Petrotrin, the loss of business and jobs under the guise of a pandemic, the destruction of our democracy and our Constitution just to get rid of a police commissioner, and many more.

Curtis Anthony Obrady

