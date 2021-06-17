What is the secret in not disclosing the number of persons who got their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine by vaccine type?
The Ministry of Health provides the breakdown of the first vaccine by type of vaccine—AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. Why are they lumping the second vaccine into one number and not disaggregate it as they do for the first dose? What can be the motive behind this? What is there to hide?
By providing this information, the population will be able to know how many took the AstraZeneca vaccine and Sinopharm vaccine and are now fully vaccinated. This builds trust and confidence and shows transparency in its operations.
We would expect the number of persons who are fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine to be higher than with the AstraZeneca vaccine eventually. This is because the time lapse between the first and second vaccines for the Sinopharm is about two times shorter than the AstraZeneca.
Further, and importantly, the public will also like to see the information on the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine just as it is done for the other vaccines. This transparency builds faith and confidence in the Government’s rollout plans for the incoming sets of vaccines from the US, COVAX, Africa, etc.
Ian Ramdhanie
via e-mail