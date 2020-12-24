Many people wonder what it takes to make it big in life. Finally this question was answered by a recent study, which discovered eight points that every man and woman who is a global leader in the marketplace has in common—and this information is my Christmas gift to you today.
1. The ability to always greatly exceed expectations.
2. The ability to reinvent oneself.
3. They all always plan ahead.
4. They all communicate clearly.
5. They are all life-long learners.
6. They are creators of innovative ideas and entrepreneurs, not just consumers.
7. They are all cleanly organised, especially in their personal spaces.
8. They each make a great first impression by means of characteristics like excellent etiquette, training, mannerisms and other similar things.
Thank you for the privilege of your time.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town