Many people wonder what it takes to make it big in life. Finally this question was answered by a recent study, which discovered eight points that every man and woman who is a global leader in the marketplace has in common—and this information is my Christmas gift to you today.

1. The ability to always greatly exceed expectations.

2. The ability to reinvent oneself.

3. They all always plan ahead.

4. They all communicate clearly.

5. They are all life-long learners.

6. They are creators of innovative ideas and entrepreneurs, not just consumers.

7. They are all cleanly organised, especially in their personal spaces.

8. They each make a great first impression by means of characteristics like excellent etiquette, training, mannerisms and other similar things.

Thank you for the privilege of your time.

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Historical origins of our troubles in education

Historical origins of our troubles in education

This is a retrospective on education in the country taken from the cauldron of emancipation. The words of history are allowed to flow in unadulterated fashion. I intend in a follow-up piece to offer some reflection on the challenges and difficulties that history has presented us in education.

More love this season

More love this season

Every Christmas, it is commonplace for us to be reminded by Christians of the true meaning of the season. We are reminded of the message of love and peace and goodwill; and as some of us become accustomed to the message, we may not dwell on the deep significance of the message.

A Christmas with a difference

The celebration of Christmas 2020 will include much distancing.

With the still-raging pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people, and adversely affecting the world economy, no one can deny that 2020 was a tumultuous year. As I write, a new variant of the 2019 novel coronavirus has broken out in Europe, specifically in Britain. This has forced Britain into lockdown mode and other countries have made the decision to close their borders to travellers from Britain.

A Christmas to remember

A Christmas to remember

In years to come, Christmas Day 2020 will become the stuff of legend. Great grandparents will tell stories of the year when the joyful rambunctiousness of the season was threatened by a global pandemic but could not conquer the spirit of Christmas.

Rowley keeping ship of state afloat

I feel it necessary to record my experience, as there are so many negatives coming out of Covid-19.

I recently returned to Trinidad after an extended stay in the US when the borders were suddenly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were tested upon our arrival and about 60 of us were taken for a seven-day mandatory quarantine at the Home of Football, Couva. We were also required to self-quarantine at home for a further period of seven days.

Name groups that received US funding

IN its media statement on Sunday the US Embassy spins the same old tired tale about defending democracy as the foundation of its history of imperialist interventions and pursuit of never-ending wars. The last sentence of the statement, though, raises questions, the answers of which should be of ­interest to all citizens and ­residents of T&T.