What Minister Hinds really meant to say

Last week, we all witnessed the public tell-all by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds about an attempt made to bribe him with a US$78,000 watch.
It is indeed startling that as a current sitting Government minister in charge of a sensitive portfolio such as the Ministry of National Security, Minister Hinds has failed to disclose if he did the ethically responsible thing and reported, to the police, the attempt to bribe him, and what became of that report.
Surely, as an attorney, Minister Hinds must know that the attempt to bribe a sitting Government minister would have been a criminal act on the part of the person trying to induce him with the watch.
If Mr Hinds did, in fact, not report the matter to the police, then he needs to explain why he chose to conceal that crime from law enforcement.
But what was even more revealing was Minister Hinds’ choice of words to describe fellow citizens, some of whom entrusted him with the responsibility of looking after our national affairs by repeatedly voting for him and his political party.
Minister Hinds was quoted as saying “this was not any common man or some uneducated, unemployed fellow but an educated leader with access to information and the security platform”.
Those words in themselves reveal that Minister Hinds clearly has a low opinion/view point of certain segments of the electorate while maintaining a favourable opinion of others based purely on social standing. Such a view point should not be held by any Member of Parliament who entered politics to improve the lives of fellow citizens.
Given that Minister Hinds has been the Member of Parliament for one of the most marginalised constituencies for over a decade, it would be interesting to know what type of adjectives he uses to describe the residents of this constituency.
As I read Minister Hinds’ words of this attempted bribe, I took note of his non-disclosure of a police report. And as I read the adjectives he used to describe a particular class of persons in this country where every creed and race is supposed to find an equal place, I could not help but remember the lyrics to one of Robbie Williams’ songs, “Loose lips, sunk ships. I’m getting to grips with what you said”, Minister Hinds.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn