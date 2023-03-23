The road to success is paved with blood, sweat and tears.

Congrats to my mentor, father figure, guide and confidant Mr Balliram Maharaj on this momentous occasion of his book launch.

In my formative years as a young attorney, I was so fortunate to have three major mentors in my life—Anthony Sabga, Mr Isaac Mc Leod and Mr Balliram Maharaj.

I would spend hours on end with each of these three fine gentlemen discussing world issues, business ideas, the future of Trinidad and Tobago, and how we could make this beautiful nation a better place. I would sit in their offices till late at night, just absorbing know­ledge and wisdom and understanding, and learning the art and craft of business at the feet of the master.

The fact that my three mentors were all billionaires was truly serendipitous for me; but it is no coincidence on their part because hearing their life stories, you come to realise that continued and sustained business success is no accident, happenstance or luck and chance, but instead occurred over time, by dint of sheer effort, persistence, dedication, devotion, discipline and determination.

That’s why I salute Bally today and that’s why I always urge and try to motivate and inspire our young people in T&T to look around and see how many good examples we have of persons who worked hard, struggled against enormous odds and overcame obstacles, hardships and difficulties, and eventually triumphed and became successes.

We often have tendencies to want the successes without the sacrifice by avoiding the struggle, challen­ges, hard work and dedication that are necessary to make it to the top.

Our young people are often seduced by the fantasy that there’s some easy, magic way to fame and fortune—glamour and riches like they see on MTV, BET and VH1, and the numerous “reality” TV shows—which often is the furthest thing from reality because there just isn’t any real, lasting, sustainable and legitimate shortcut to business, professional and career success.

There’s no magic wand that can change you overnight From Tomato Boy to Business Magnate. At times, it’s a long, dark, lonely struggle when you may feel like giving up, but take heart, take courage and take example from one of my mentors, Balliram Maharaj.

You will see that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel and the darkest night always reveals a new dawn, a new day, a new opportunity to go out there and keep fighting, keep pushing the envelope, keep making that difference, and keep climbing that mountain till you reach the peak and pinnacle of success.

Martin George

attorney-at-law

On to a solution now

No-one could disagree with the Prime Minister’s assertion that the dysfunction within the criminal justice system is the result of a “deep failing across the board”. To that we would add, over many political and judicial administrations.

When religious rhetoric isn’t enough

I’ll say from the outset that this column is not a diatribe against religion. Still, at some point, a line must be drawn to separate faith and action. My various articles in the past years that focus on LGBTQ equality as a human rights issue have usually touched on the all-too-frequent counter-argument against this human rights issue, that “God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve”, and “That is why God burned down Sodom and Gomorrah”.

“If this country cannot call to order its prime minister, its cabinet and its political party, to say we are not accepting that, God help us. The people we hire ought not to get bigger than those who hire them. The Govern­ment is hired by the people” (fired housing minister Dr Keith Rowley, Hansard, Page 249, October 19, 2009).

ICC arrest warrant on Putin

Although the arrest warrant issued on Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court last week was welcome, there was a certain puzzlement about the actual crime he is being charged with.

This is a man who launched an unprovoked invasion of a neighbouring country, Ukraine. He declares that the country should not even exist, and denies that there is a valid Ukrainian identity. Those Ukrainians who believe they are not Russians are “Nazis” who must be “re-educated” or destroyed. That alone qualifies Putin for a charge of genocide.

Let us consider the principal’s 20 per cent selection. Is it free and fair? Should a pupil enter a secon­dary school based on their religion alone? Should pupils enter secondary school based on one person’s choice?

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is a matter of great concern for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and it demands urgent attention and resolution. At the heart of this issue is the need for the country to have a strong and independent legal system where justice is administered fairly and without fear or favour.