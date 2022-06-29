Many neutrals would no doubt have kept a keen eye on the results of the United National Congress (UNC) leadership elections which took place on Sunday.
Apparently, under 13,000 people— less than one per cent of the population—braved the inclement weather to ensure Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her slate of chosen disciples were afforded another term to run the business of her Opposition UNC.
Persad-Bissessar will now lead the UNC into the next general election, due in 2025, against the People’s National Movement (PNM)—in office since 2015, and which many deem to be the most inept and incompetent government in the nation’s history.
The world-renowned spiritual leader and mystic, Sadhguru, recently stated that only those people who make and create positive things to happen should be made leaders.
We must therefore ask—since 2015, what positive things has Kamla Persad-Bissessar created or developed for her party and its supporters to justify being the leader until 2025?
The cynics and numerous detractors may claim the only thing that has happened since 2015 is that her presence as leader has enabled the PNM to remain in office to 2025 and beyond.
Over to you, Kamla.