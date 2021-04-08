What’s going on, WASA?

The long and winding road continues with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). With all the reports and discoveries made at this State-owned company to date, there is nothing of any value or the way forward coming from our leaders. As usual in T&T, plenty talk but no action, even by those who were there in a key position and did nothing to change the things that needed to be fixed at WASA making it a profitable entity.
The present Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, whose heart, in my honest opinion, is in the right place, brings to the forefront all that needs to be done to fix WASA, but seems to be a voice in the wilderness.
I would like to know what the newly-appointed board is doing concerning WASA for with the shortage of information, the taxpayers are left to assume anything. As a concerned citizen with all the revelations of wrongdoing at WASA nothing positive has been done with evidence in the public domain. This, to me, is a gross failure on behalf of those in charge. At least some plan should have been shared outlining the way forward.
I look forward to positive action soon by those responsible.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan