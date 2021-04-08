What’s going on, WASA?

The long and winding road continues with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). With all the reports and discoveries made at this State-owned company to date, there is nothing of any value or the way forward coming from our leaders. As usual in T&T, plenty talk but no action, even by those who were there in a key position and did nothing to change the things that needed to be fixed at WASA making it a profitable entity.

The present Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, whose heart, in my honest opinion, is in the right place, brings to the forefront all that needs to be done to fix WASA, but seems to be a voice in the wilderness.

I would like to know what the newly-appointed board is doing concerning WASA for with the shortage of information, the taxpayers are left to assume anything. As a concerned citizen with all the revelations of wrongdoing at WASA nothing positive has been done with evidence in the public domain. This, to me, is a gross failure on behalf of those in charge. At least some plan should have been shared outlining the way forward.

I look forward to positive action soon by those responsible.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rape is always the fault of the rapist

Rape is always the fault of the rapist

Althea* was only five years old when she was violated by her stepfather. She was a child, but was old enough to know that something was awfully wrong, and to feel violated. The molestation was documented in her diary, but when her mother came across the evidence, she tore the relevant pages out and discarded them, stating that “not everything good fi eat good fi talk”.

Waiting for TUCO to come again

Dear Brother Resistance, I want to ask you for a favour. I want you and your executive to reconsider and reorganise that show that you had on Saturday, March 13, at Queen’s Hall in celebration of 100 years of the calypso tent. I want to change your minds about the entire experience.

Saving the trees

Saving the trees

One of the highlights of this time of the year in many places around the world is the blooming of sakura or cherry blossoms. Over the years, many cities have organised festivals around this natural and beautiful phenomenon, and tourists have travelled for thousands of miles to appreciate and photograph the trees during April and May. Cherry blossoms abound in Japan, going back over 1,200 years, and people plan trips to Hirosaki, Kyoto and Tokyo specifically for the experience.

What’s going on, WASA?

The long and winding road continues with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). With all the reports and discoveries made at this State-owned company to date, there is nothing of any value or the way forward coming from our leaders.

Upkeep key to avoiding industrial accidents

The recent explosion on land is a cause for major ­concern. Let us look at it objectively. I cut my teeth in Point Lisas and cleaned and polished them in the Atlantic. I don’t know everything, but I know sufficient to be competent.

Opposition Leader did not wish ill upon PM

The Express must be consistent with its indignation, and stop unjustifiably bringing the Opposition Leader into its fake and selective outrage.

Members of the Opposition are on record wishing the Prime Minister well. The Opposition Leader has not at any time wished ill upon Dr Keith Rowley.