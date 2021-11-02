What’s the deal with Shell, BP?

The lamp of Divali will rekindle its brilliance everywhere, as the festival of lights is celebrated once again. This observance marks a time of illumination, wisdom, enlightenment and positivity.

As we observe Divali in these difficult times of the ongoing pandemic, we will find the necessary strength to light the lamp that will uplift us. Divali is a symbol of hope and humankind. It signifies the brilliance that removes all forms of darkness.