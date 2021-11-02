What’s the deal with Shell, BP?

Early in October Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised the media that he would be attending the World Leaders Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, which began on Sunday.
Dr Rowley left the country over the weekend, accompanied by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Energy and Energy Industries Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young. Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis was already in Scotland.
Dr Rowley also told the media he would be meeting with the leadership of both Shell and BP in London. The public has absolutely no information on just what type of discussions the Prime Minister plans on having with BP’s leadership or what type of agreement(s) he will be signing with Shell. Exactly what is the Prime Minister going to sign?
Even more worrisome is that the Prime Minister is being accompanied by three of his Cabinet ministers, none of whom have any experience or background in the energy sector.
The absence of the technocrats and leadership of the energy sector means whatever agreements are signed by the political directorate will be binding upon the country’s entire energy sector.
The administration has been down this road before with the Prime Minister’s involvement with “negotiating and signing agreements” on behalf of the energy sector.
In March 2018, Rowley and Young travelled to Texas “to assist the discussions taking place between BPTT and EOG and the National Energy Corporation (NGC) for the future supply of gas from these up-streamers”.
On April 12, 2017, the Prime Minister boasted to the Parliament that he and Minister Young negotiated natural gas prices with two of NGC’s suppliers at meetings in Houston. It was after this foreign junket, in Houston, that Dr Rowley “sold” himself as T&T’s best salesman.
The consequences of these negotiated natural gas prices are now well known, as they have been cited as being the reason for petrochemical plant closures in 2019 and 2020. What is worse is the fact that for all the negotiations that the Prime Minister and Minister Young have been involved in, natural gas production in 2021 is at its lowest level since 2004.
One of the consequences of this low natural gas production is the continued closure of Atlantic Train 1, which the NGC decided to finance even though there was no natural gas to support its operations. Shell and BP are coincidentally the largest shareholders of Train 1.
Has this PNM administration learned from its mistakes of those negotiations in Houston in 2017?
Will the Prime Minister tell the country when he returns from the UK just what agreements and contracts were entered to, on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago with these two international companies, BP and Shell?
It should be assumed that these two multi-nationals with listings in international stock exchanges, will exercise due care in their deliberations and commercial discussions with politicians. I am sure both companies don’t need to be reminded of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting criteria.
Capil Bissoon