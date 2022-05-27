What’s the fuss about Foster?

What really is all the fuss about Minister Foster Cummings and his $4,411,464.76 deposit into his personal account at Venture Credit Union?
The minister claims that “it was a straightforward business loan”, undertaken by him when he was a back bencher in the Senate, but before he was appointed a Cabinet minister.
Painstakingly, he seeks to explain that the $4.4 million were monies due and owing to three companies—namely, Rivulet Investment Group Ltd, Cummings and Associates Ltd, and Pical Services Ltd, in which he has strong commercial interests in and from contracts they secured from various State agencies.
Further, he claims the reason for the loan being in his personal name and not the respective companies was simply because “a company cannot be a member of a credit union”, as he contends that the credit union laws only permit individuals and credit unions to be members to access loans.
Minister Cummings is right on this issue.
Under Section 43 of the Co-operatives Society Act, Chapter 89:03 (“the Act”), a loan can only be granted to a member. A member is defined in the Act as “a person” or “society”. To do otherwise, the credit union would require the consent of the Commissioner for Cooperative Development.
Unwittingly, what the goodly minister may have done is publicly exposed a practice by credit unions that may be deemed improper and possibly unlawful.
The Commissioner of Co-operatives should investigate whether or not credit unions are improperly circumventing the intent and provisions of the Act by providing loans to commercially active profit-making companies under the pretext that it is for an individual (ie, a member) when, in fact, it is for a company.
Anyway, exactly what are the concerns of the Opposition, led by its indefatigable leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Is it that the Opposition Leader is insinuating that Mr Cummings, a prominent member of the ruling PNM, a former senator, now a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, used his influence and political connections to obtain lucrative contracts from various Government agencies?
If he did, what is the big fuss? Everyone knows this is Trinidad and Tobago, and the Opposition Leader, more than anybody else, ought to know this is how things swing in this place.
Between 2010 and 2015, under the then UNC government, led by the very Kamla Persad-Bissessar, there was such a strong perception of corruption, nepotism and all shades of corrupt practices that the people showed their utter disgust and voted her government out of power in 2015.
Without a doubt, many politicians and chairmen of State agencies, when in power, became multi-millionaires in fewer than five years! They are known to have come into office in Datsun 120Ys and left in Prados and Range Rovers, with hefty bank accounts and properties in many parts of the world. As they enter Parliament, in government or not, their first act is to secure for themselves tax-free, high-end vehicles.
More and more the ordinary people are holding the view that when politicians enter the corridors of power, they instantly become entrepreneurs, and are no longer servants of the people.
Fighting corruption selectively is not fighting corruption at all. As a matter of fact, it is an act of condoning corruption. And unbelievably, these honourable ladies and gentlemen do it shamelessly, in full view of the nation, oblivious and reckless to the irreparable damage being exacted on the country. They govern only for the next election, and not for the next generation.
And election after election, they continue to do so and get away with it, only because these so-called leaders are aware that the voting masses live in an electoral jail. It appears, in spite of the public insults traded, they have an unspoken pact amongst themselves to ensure this sordid state of affairs continues unabated. When last, if ever, was a politician in this country convicted and jailed for raping the Treasury?
It is beyond reason why all the fringe parties—PDP, PEP, MSJ, NTA, etc—seem to not recognise that unless this electoral jail is dismantled by constitutional reform, they stand absolutely no chance of any electoral victory on their own. Unless, of course, their real intent is to opportunistically join the UNC closer to elections by forming an alliance of sorts, only to once again share in the spoils if victorious.
In the meantime, Mr Cummings just has to continue along his merry way, especially since his Prime Minister has his back.
Dave Persad
attorney-at-law
Couva