Well at least the Prime Minister is setting a good example for his ministerial colleagues when it comes to the purchase of tax-exempt transport. Not only has he limited himself to one vehicle in his five years in office, but he has ensured that the car is as basic as they come, that is, a diesel-engined one. All the other vehicles appearing on the list are luxury vehicles, more appropriate to demonstrating that the owner has arrived!
His predecessors in office rejected the recommendation of the Salaries Review Commission that a cap be placed on the quantum of the exemptions, which would have had the effect of reducing the financial burden on the parliamentarian while at the same protecting the Exchequer from the kind of abuse which is demonstrated here. It is not too late to take remedial measures.
But, as the Prime Minister himself has stated, there are hundreds, if not thousands, more who have not been held up to public scrutiny, and I speak here of high level public officers, who strive for certain promotional posts in order to obtain similar benefits. In addition, there is a multitude of State enterprises, of questionable benefit to the people, where the senior executives receive the same perquisites.
Of one thing you may be sure, and that is that these vehicles are not used for the performance of their duties. A clear example of this is a picture in one of the dailies showing a senior Government minister exiting “his official vehicle “ attended by his security staff. That minister is recorded as having purchased two high-end cars, neither of which even remotely resemble the one in the photograph. What, therefore, is the purpose of the concession he has been granted? Is it freeness to be given, not in the service of the people, but as a symbol of his importance?
This explains what the Minister of Finance is seeking to treat with but is severely hampered by the profligacy of himself and his comrades.
With this approach, all his blandishments about financial responsibility of the citizens ring hollow.
Karan Mahabirsingh