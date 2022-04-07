What’s the real story behind ‘Single Point’?

Land fraud seems to be rampant in this country and it’s alleged that public officials, private citizens and attorneys are involved.
Unsuspecting citizens are the victims as there is an alarming, increased frequency of fraud claims that involve conveyance of lands to people who can allegedly pay public officials to get the conveyances done in a short space of time.
Recently, Justice Frank Seepersad highlighted this problem to alert the unsuspecting victims of this and the public at large.
Former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat has sent files to the Police Service alleging that high public officials are working with people in State Lands to help relatives get several lots estimated at close to $5 million.
Although Mr Rambharat said he had written to the Commissioner of Police and the Prime Minister about this issue, not much action was taken, or he felt that it was possibly being suppressed.
It was alleged that five surveyors from the State did approximately 1,900 private surveys, and what happened after that is anyone’s guess.
He said that for 1,900 surveys, the estimated fees are in the range of about $20 million.
He further alleged that the performance of private surveys by public surveyors who work for the State is unethical, and gives an unfair advantage to these surveyors.
This possible fraud and corruption runs rampant through the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, and he felt he was the only one trying to speak up against these issues.
For his trouble, nothing was being done by the authorities, and the next thing we the public heard was that he had resigned from his post as minister of agriculture, land and fisheries due to personal issues.
What is the real story, I wonder? And I hope we get the information as already, the PNM (People’s National Movement) Government, led by Dr Keith Rowley, may be closing ranks to prevent further fallout from this and many other allegations of corruption and fraud.
Recently, we heard from reports in the media that the Prime Minister said that Rambharat may be coming back into his Government.
Rowley said that a position in an entity to be called the “Single Point Land Management Authority”, to deal with problems related to the use of State lands, State land management and the elimination of corruption, is going to be the post that Rambharat gets to further deal with this aspect of Government operations.
It seems too convenient to be true and tailor-made to shut Rambharat up and placate him so that he doesn’t bring any further allegations of land-grabbing and fraud under the PNM Government.
This is just so convenient as the PM said that land management will be brought under the purview of the Prime Minister.
He recently appointed a minister with responsibility solely for land, and that is Nigel De Freitas. The Prime Minister said: “And now I am going to supervise that from the Office of the Prime Minister. I intend to supervise the creation of the Single Point Authority from the Office of the Prime Minister.”
The authorities, all of a sudden, seem to be moving to show that they are doing something about these allegations. In the last two weeks, there have been urgent arrests in an effort to address corruption in the possible land-grabbing of State lands.
On March 25, a patrolman was charged with forgery and having in his possession a forged document, an actual Commissioner of State Lands authorisation letter, in his name. Police apparently seized several allegedly fraudulent documents and got a stamp and seal as well.
Recently, another Ministry of Agriculture employee was also charged with misbehaviour in public office, having allegedly forged documents for permission to build a tilapia fishing pond on State lands in Wallerfield.
After a major reshuffle and after the fallout and allegations surrounding land grabbing, the PM suddenly realised that his administration can’t take the publicity anymore, so he may be closing ranks and ensuring Rambharat is back in the fold.
All this as local elections are around the corner and there is a need to be doing something to deal with all these allegations of fraud and corruption.
Neil Gosine
insurance executive,
former NP chairman
Port of Spain