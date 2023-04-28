What’s the status of death-row prisoners?

On behalf of all conscientious, patriotic members of the public, I would like to know the status of the current death-row prisoners.
Who is responsible for monitoring these developments and reporting back to members of the public to keep us informed of such developments? Why have we not been kept in the loop over the years on such important matters?
In this regard, how many prisoners are on death row? How many of them have exhausted all their appeals and are simply awaiting execution, if any, and why the delay in their execution? How many such prisoners fall within the Pratt and Morgan time frame and, therefore, can be lawfully executed without further ado?
How many such prisoners fall outside of the Pratt and Morgan time frame and, therefore, cannot be lawfully executed, and why this was allowed to happen? Was it as a result of negligence on the part of particular State officials, or otherwise? If there was negligence, then what disciplinary action, if any, is contemplated or has been taken against such errant officials?
Of those death-row prisoners whose appeals of their High Court decisions have not yet been exhausted, where are those appeals in the system (Court of Appeal, Privy Council, or otherwise)? Are the time frames being observed to ensure compliance with Pratt and Morgan? If not, then why not?
If the time frames have not been observed, was this as a result of negligence on the part of State officials? If so, what disciplinary action is contemplated or has been instituted for such gross negligence? What measures have been instituted to ensure that the time frames are strictly observed in the future?
If there is a lack of consequence for those who engage in violent crimes by way of a lackadaisical approach to detection, prosecution and conviction/sentencing, then this will have a dampening effect on deterrence, notwithstanding the provisions in the relevant statutes.
If we are serious about tackling violent crime, we must ensure that those persons charged with ensuring compliance with the law are adequately resourced and compensated, well-trained, competent, conscientious, properly supervised/monitored, and held accountable for how they perform their duties.
Singapore is a prime example of the deterrent effect of a properly functioning criminal justice system, inclusive of capital punishment. There were ten murders in Singapore in 2021 in a population of 5.7 million persons.
This is not a misprint. They don’t make joke. However, in a population of approximately 1.4 million people, T&T had over 600 murders in 2022.
Need I say more? The statistics speak for themselves. The writing is on the wall. Don’t we know what we have to do?
Louis W Williams
St Augustine