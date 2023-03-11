Dear Honourable Attorney General,

Your correspondence to the Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago dated December 19, 2022, stated that the submissions received from the public relative to the public consultation on the draft Fireworks Bill were taken into consideration in comprehensively reviewing the proposed policy, and that recommendations had been (prior to December 19, 2022) submitted for the attention of the Cabinet.

You also communicated your intention to ensure the bill is tabled in the shortest possible time in the Parliament.

Ours of January 3, 2023, and February 6, 2023, requested from you a proposed timeline for the bill to be tabled in Parliament and also a copy of the recommendations included in the reviewed recommendations coming out of the public consultations. We have not had a response to this.

It has been 20 years since the Law Reform Commission reported on the need to legislate the use of fireworks, and three months since you say you submitted the recommendations for the attention of the Cabinet. Surely your office can be more efficient than this in representing citizens who seek protection from the dangers of fireworks.

We look forward to your timely response on the current status of the draft bill.

Roger Marshall

Founder, Animals 360 Foundation;

for the Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago (FACTT)

Confronted with a serious national issue, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley chose neither the Parliament nor the Office of the Prime Minister to address the country as its leader. Instead, he chose to speak to a roomful of party members from his position as political leader of the People’s National Movement.

It was most heartening to see this year’s scholarship winners at the Advanced Level Examinations (CAPE) celebrated in schools and in the news. Thank you, media.

Readers of my recent column, “Ministry of mediocrity”, would know I repeated my complaint of two years ago when the five most outstanding CAPE candidates, all from “prestige” schools, seemed “spurned by officialdom, their achievement underplayed, pushed into the background”. I asked, “Why? Does it offend somebody? Are we on the path to destruction of excellence in this country?”

The enquiry “yuh get thru?” is commonplace. It means, did you succeed in completing the business or personal transaction you were attempting to do with a third party? The transaction is usually one involving access to a service, and the path to such success is routinely frustrating and stressful.

Surely, we deserved ­better than that, Leila sighed audibly as she put aside the device on which she had been reading a news report. I thought I knew what report it was, but I felt in the baiting mood, so I asked, “What are you upset over? Who deserved better?”

“I’m talking about the 20-year-old corruption matter involving the State vs Basdeo Panday and others. The State under which heading the DPP must fall, withdrew one of the corruption matters yesterday.”

Last week’s avalanche of news robs any politician of the right to criticise any citizen for being cynical. We cannot help but feel the whole game is rigged. We are increasingly overwhelmed and cannot catch our breath.

In 2010, Victor Hart, then-chairman of Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI), said, “We have all grown up in a society of high corruption on an everyday basis...we (as a people) facilitate payments to get goods cleared or get building plans approved, or install WASA connections. This is the type of widespread petty corruption that...fuels and encourages grand corruption.” This is how our democracy will end. We are witnessing the corruption of our institutions and the cowardly compromising by legislators. Facts and truth are besieged. Do they believe there is no limit to what people will stomach?

Walton Look Lai has written an indispensable book about the life of Eugene Chen and the important role he played in Chinese history between the 1920s and 1940s, the full flowering of Chen’s career. Chen, a shrewd diplomat, possessed a superior command of the English lan­guage which he used as a weapon against his internal antagonists within the party and external foes.