I have read the comments made by some of our leading minds in the country, including the editorial of the Express about the Privy Council ruling that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago was wrong to postpone the local government elections by one year.
I note that the Privy Council is saying that by extending the life of the local corporations by one year, they were denying the people the right to vote, as they were elected for three years and therefore the duly elected government could not extend that time.
I would like to ask, therefore, is it illegal for the Government to call any election before it is legally due? Can any one of those bright legal persons and those armchair lawyers who have a solution for everything enlighten me?
What is disturbing to me is that the decision was but a majority one.
So here we are with three law lords deciding in favour, while two law lords and the Appeal Court of Trinidad and Tobago are disagreeing, and we are celebrating this as such a great decision. Something has to be wrong with this.
If the Government got this so wrong, why did two of the law lords of the Privy Council agree with it?
It is my belief, and I am not a lawyer, that where the Privy Council has to disagree with the decision of the Appeal Court of this country, especially when it comes to the governance of the country, it has to be a unanimous decision, and not just a majority one.
Karl John
Diego Martin