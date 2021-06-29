What the bank requires

On March 5, I wrote to one of our local banks to set up an account for a newly-formed professional association. We are a small group of firms with minimal annual financial activity and basic requirements for a chequing account.

This is what the bank asked us to submit:

• Letter of request to open an account: issued on company letterhead; includes the purpose of the account; and signed by the company secretary, at minimum

• Company by-laws/constitution, which must include the following:

—Purpose/ideology/philosophy of the organisation

—Information on geographic areas served

—Donor and volunteer base

—Funding and disbursement criteria

—Affiliation with other NPOs, governments or groups

—Certificate of incorporation/ continuance approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs

—Articles of incorporation/continuance approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs

—Notice of directors approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs

—Notice of secretary approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs

—Notice of address

—Proof of registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) (as applicable)

—Licence/permit to operate as a business (as applicable)

—Proof of identity for all directors, company secretary and account signatories

—Audited financial statements/management accounts for the last three years or income projection for three years of operation if it is a new business

—Company resolution: This represents the signed consent of all directors (or quorum of directors) of the company to open an account at the bank. It must indicate the names of the authorised account signatories, their specimen signatures and signing authority.

—Business stamp (if prescribed for use in the company’s by-laws)

—PEP declaration

—FATCA declaration

—Agreement to establish a limited liability account.

To make things worse:

—No digital signatures will be accepted, so every document has to be printed and signed in person, then dropped off to the bank.

—Scanned copies of IDs will not suffice. Our directors have to go into the bank, in person, for IDs to be validated.

It is now June 29 and we are no closer to accessing our bank account. Four months and counting. Surely there is a better way to do business in T&T! It is no wonder people keep their money under the mattress.

Lara Quentrall-Thomas

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago at political vortex

Tobago at political vortex

Judging from yesterday’s debate on the Joint Select Committee’s report on the Tobago autonomy bills, the sister isle is shaping-up to be possibly the biggest battleground of the next general election.

What about the pupils left behind?

I thank the volunteers who are turning up to assist in the vaccination efforts. Your service is appreciated, and congratulations to the Government personnel who finally accepted that “you can’t do it alone”.

What the bank requires

On March 5, I wrote to one of our local banks to set up an account for a newly-formed professional association. We are a small group of firms with minimal annual financial activity and basic requirements for a chequing account.

Bordering on open contempt?

Bordering on open contempt?

The planned opening of T&T’s borders is the most welcome news for people stranded “outside” for many months.

The rationale for keeping the airports closed since March last year is curious given that the number of active cases and deaths fluctuated between single and low double digits. However, the numbers over the past two months have been in triple digits for active cases and mostly double digits for deaths,

Covid crapaud lies in wait

Covid crapaud lies in wait

For every female seen wearing a face mask with her nose exposed there are four men being just as silly.

I wonder why?

Is it male vanity or just misbelieving that they appear macho? Accordingly, more men appear to be dying from Covid-19 than women.

Tracking the recovery roadmap

Tracking the recovery roadmap

The Roadmap to Recovery Report, designed to guide how the country gets over the hill, leaving the Covid-19 assault behind, says this of the objectives it sent out. The country’s economy was to be set on a path towards the formation of a new society. It was to be based on a platform for “Restructuring and transforming towards a stronger, more resilient economy, in which equity, inclusiveness and self-sufficiency for all are the cornerstones of a new society.”