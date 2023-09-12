What the upcoming budget needs

Some suggestions for the 2023/24 national budget:

1. Transfer make-work programmes to productive agriculture:

• Cost: The cost of this transition would depend on the size and scope of existing make-work programmes. Funding may be needed for training, equipment and infrastructure development.

• Considerations: A detailed agricultural development plan is required to identify suitable lands, crops and the necessary support for successful implementation. Engaging agricultural experts is essential.

2. Reduce subsidies to State companies:

• Cost: The financial impact of reducing subsidies would need to be carefully calculated based on the specific subsidies in question.

• Considerations: Transitioning State companies to operate more efficiently and sustainably might require initial investments in technology and workforce training.

3. Create village profit centres:

• Cost: Investment would be needed for infrastructure, training, and support for local entrepreneurs.

• Considerations: Identifying viable business opportunities in each village and providing mentoring and financial support to entrepreneurs is crucial.

4. Reform property taxation:

• Cost: The cost of implementing a new property tax system may include administrative expenses.

• Considerations: A fair and equitable property tax system should be developed based on property values and potential income generation.

5. Fuel price reduction:

• Cost: Reducing fuel prices may lead to a decrease in Government revenue, which should be offset by other means.

• Considerations: A mechanism for adjusting fuel prices in response to global oil price fluctuations should be established to avoid budget deficits.

6. Reduce VAT on essential food items:

• Cost: The cost would be the reduction in VAT revenue, which might need to be compensated through other taxation or revenue measures.

• Considerations: Define a list of essential food items and implement a reduced VAT rate specifically for them.

7. Back-to-school grant:

• Cost: This programme would require a budget allocation to fund tax credits and book vouchers.

• Considerations: Eligibility criteria and distribution methods should be transparent and equitable.

8. National health card and insurance programme:

• Cost: Establishing a national health insurance programme would require significant funding.

• Considerations: Collaborate with private medical providers and insurers to design a comprehensive and sustainable system.

9. Border control enhancement:

• Cost: The cost would include personnel salaries, equipment and infrastructure for border control.

• Considerations: Co-ordination with neighbouring countries and international agencies is essential to combat illegal entry effectively.

10. Forensic investigation into Police Service:

• Cost: Budget allocation for external investigators and resources.

• Considerations: Ensure the independence and integrity of the investigation to root out corruption and inefficiency.

11. Improvement of Caribbean Airlines:

• Cost: Cost would depend on the extent of improvements needed.

• Considerations: Explore public-­private partnerships or privatisation options for sustainable management.

12. Infrastructure development:

• Cost: Costs would vary based on the scale of road and water supply projects.

• Considerations: Prioritise projects based on critical needs and develop a co-ordinated plan to avoid duplication.

13. Pensioner tax exemption:

• Cost: Revenue loss due to tax exemptions for pensioners.

• Considerations: Ensure that the exemption benefits those with limited incomes and does not create budget shortfalls.

14. Incentives for oil producers:

• Cost: The cost would be the reduction in Government revenue from allowing full drilling cost deductions.

• Considerations: Monitor the impact of incentives on oil production and adjust policies as needed.

To accurately determine the costs and feasibility of these proposals, a detailed financial analysis and consultation with experts in each respective field would be essential. Additionally, engaging stakeholders, including citizens and businesses, in the decision-making process is crucial for transparency and accountability in implementing these reforms and initiatives.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

