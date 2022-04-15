What to do about fuel subsidies

Subsidies always undermine an economy. This is because subsidies are a market distortion i.e. they interfere with market signals that determine how goods and services should be priced. This, in turn, means that money (a limited resource) is spent inefficiently.

The argument in favour of subsidies is that it allows the poorer segment of society to purchase goods and services they could not otherwise afford. This is true in a limited sense but, because of the distortion of the entire economy, the poor actually end up worse off. (A less worse approach is a targeted subsidy, but this is subject to political corruption.)

Moreover, subsidies always benefit the haves more than the have-nots. Who, for example, consumes the most fuel? Obviously, those who drive SUVs and other high-end vehicles.

The reduction or removal of the fuel subsidy is necessary, but its effects on the poor can only be mitigated if the Government removes related market-distorting policies. This means that the set fuel prices for gas station owners must be lifted so each station competes on pricing; the Government monopoly on fuel imports must be removed; and PTSC must be privatised.

Elton Singh

Couva

The only thing that you really have to do is die. You can eat, drink and indulge every whim and fancy but you cannot escape dying. That comes with the territory of being human. Self-indulgence is limited to what is actually in your pocket.

We cannot compare prices without a parity rating or a common denominator. The argument that a dollar is a dollar in a respective country is to disregard the purchasing power of that dollar.

A daily parity rating which shows the comparative figures is given by the Central Bank and is useful for pricing purposes even when the figure is needed for tendering purposes.

It seems as though the “silly season” has come to town a bit earlier than is the norm in our sphere of politics.

All of a sudden, out of the blue a tidal wave of political aspirants have surfaced, chops are being licked by some political misfits to gain overall control of our beloved country. Let me say this, the PNM may be the problem, but the UNC is definitely not the answer.

I wish to tell all those other political aspirants that their only purpose would be to split the votes. Just imagine, “GG, Duke, and Alex with Vasant” want to take the reins of power from the PNM. “This is not a fete in here it is madness” as sung by David Rudder.

Obscene acts of cruelty

Over the last week, local social media pages have been filled with reactions to a video, reportedly of a father physically abusing his adult daughter, that has gone viral.

The video clip shows a man backing the camera, wearing a T-shirt and shorts with a firearm tucked in his waist; the location is a clothing store. Seconds later, he erupts into action, violently attacking a young woman, who had been sitting in front of him, toppling her off a stool; both his hands and feet are involved. A second man appears and holds him off, but he still manages to land another kick on the young woman,