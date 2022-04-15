What to do about fuel subsidies

Subsidies always undermine an economy. This is because subsidies are a market distortion i.e. they interfere with market signals that determine how goods and services should be priced. This, in turn, means that money (a limited resource) is spent inefficiently.
The argument in favour of subsidies is that it allows the poorer segment of society to purchase goods and services they could not otherwise afford. This is true in a limited sense but, because of the distortion of the entire economy, the poor actually end up worse off. (A less worse approach is a targeted subsidy, but this is subject to political corruption.)
Moreover, subsidies always benefit the haves more than the have-nots. Who, for example, consumes the most fuel? Obviously, those who drive SUVs and other high-end vehicles.
The reduction or removal of the fuel subsidy is necessary, but its effects on the poor can only be mitigated if the Government removes related market-distorting policies. This means that the set fuel prices for gas station owners must be lifted so each station competes on pricing; the Government monopoly on fuel imports must be removed; and PTSC must be privatised.
Elton Singh
Couva