What to expect in 2020?

With the arrest of an active Cabinet minister and MP, the public has begun asking itself what to expect in the next general election, scheduled for 2020. The arrest and detention of Marlene McDonald last week Thursday comes a few short months after other known politicians were arrested and, in some cases, charges laid.
Former AG under the PP government Anand Ramlogan was arrested earlier this year and charges laid against him relative to corruption allegations. He is also before the courts in a separate charge, where he is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.