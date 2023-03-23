What triggered PM, AG and CJ to ‘target’ Gaspard?

“If this country cannot call to order its prime minister, its cabinet and its political party, to say we are not accepting that, God help us. The people we hire ought not to get bigger than those who hire them. The Government is hired by the people” (fired housing minister Dr Keith Rowley, Hansard, Page 249, October 19, 2009).
“The minute you oppose my good friend, Mr Speaker, the minute you oppose my good friend, he gets very, very angry, and if you oppose him strongly, Mr Speaker, he becomes a raging bull...and, Mr Speaker, you don’t know the trouble I see.... When he cannot have his way, Mr Speaker, his method is to bully.... If the member for Diego Martin West wishes a cabinet in which bullying is the order of the day, he is going to have to form that Cabinet himself.... When you carry on with the amount of hate that you have, it impairs your judgment!... Therefore, your prescriptions are not straight” (former prime minister Patrick Manning, verbatim and Hansard, Page 363, October 21, 2009).
Congratulations to the Prime Minister, Attorney General and Chief Justice.
In one fell swoop, they have turned the attention of the country, from whatever we should be paying attention to, and embroiled the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a fantastic bacchanal.
What could have caused the “Three Musketeers” to concoct such a thing?
Was it the collapse of the Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen corruption case?
On October 10, 2022, DPP Roger Gaspard announced that his office was dropping all corruption charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen. But he reserved the right to reinstate the charges in the future.
Was it the $100 million that taxpayers are facing due to the Vincent Nelson imbroglio, which caused the collapse of the Ramlogan and Ramdeen case?
Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi allegedly made 11 promises, in an indemnity agreement to Mr Nelson, in exchange for his testimony against Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen. Due to “reneging” on someone’s part, Mr Nelson subsequently refused to testify and sued the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Was it the dismissal of two of the four cases in the Piarco airport project, involving members of the 1995-2001 United National Congress government?
On June 27, 2022, the Privy Council stated that “the Piarco 1 committal decision of 7 January 2008 falls to be quashed” (Privy Council Appeal No 0045 of 2018, Paragraph 87: Page 25).
The Privy Council also stated that one of the “potential causes for concern...(was) the Chief Magistrate being beholden to the Attorney General...and that the Panday conviction was tainted by apparent bias arising from the desirability of the Chief Magistrate keeping the Attorney General on his side” (Privy Council Appeal No 0045 of 2018, Paragraphs 77-78: Pages 21-22).
The DPP subsequently said that retrying the Piarco 1 matter would have been very onerous on his department and for taxpayers.
Is this one of the reasons why the current Attorney General had so much to say against the current DPP?
The Piarco 3 prosecution collapsed on March 6, 2023, when the DPP dropped all charges against the accused.
This seemed to have triggered the angry response from the Prime Minister that for three years, the DPP refused to move into a rented building which had cost taxpayers over $45 million—$21 million in rent ($7 million per year to an alleged well-known People’s National Movement financier) and $24 million in fittings.
Didn’t a current minister once state that “in the Piarco Airport Development Project...persons have admitted fraud, made plea bargains and are serving jail time in the United States” (Honourable Colm Imbert, Hansard, Page 277, October 19, 2009)?
On October 25, 2006, four of the six Americans who were accused of defrauding the T&T Government in the Piarco case agreed, via plea bargaining, to go to jail.
Armando Paz, Richard Lacle, Rene Diaz de Villegas and Leonardo Mora-Rodriguez served their time and have all been released.
Was it the upcoming Jerome Lynch report on the commission of enquiry into the deaths of four Land and Marine Construction Services divers?
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope