What was the price of the ‘rest’ day?

Last week we went through the fable of the frog in the boiling water. We also discussed the detail of two recent cases of children being failed by the community and the State.

In the first case of ­Kimani Francis, for a two-year-old child to walk outside that ­freely would not have been the first time the child had escaped. This would have probably been the furthest. And last. There may have been a culture of poor supervision and an overwhelmed household.