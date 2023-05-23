What we know since the pandemic

Now that the Covid-19 pandemic is officially over, here’s what we know that we didn’t at the start of 2020:

• vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission. This means that herd immunity is impossible

• the infection fatality rate is under one per cent, far less than the three to six per cent that was first touted

• hospital deaths from Covid and deaths with Covid were conflated. This means the official fatality rate is exaggerated

• children are at such low risk of dying from Covid that all other common causes of child deaths (fire, drowning, accidents) are far more probable. They are also unlikely to infect others. This means that school closures were unnecessary

• vaccines are known to cause heart injuries (myocarditis) in teenage boys at a rate that makes it riskier to them than a Covid infection

• natural immunity confers greater resistance to the virus than vaccination

• no correlation has been found be­tween mask mandates and infection rates.

Although these are now established facts, it is noteworthy that not one official or media commentator in Trinidad and Tobago has admitted to any error of word or deed over the two-plus years of the pandemic. Indeed, up to a few weeks ago, one of the more rabid Covidian columnists was asserting that we need 70 per cent vaccine uptake to achieve herd immunity. And the Government, which slavishly followed WHO (World Health Organisation) recommendations all through the pandemic, is now keeping the emergency measures of the Public Health Ordinance active, even though WHO has declared the emergency over.

This suggests that should anoth­er viral threat raise its head, the Govern­ment’s response will be exactly the same and be supported by the laptop class. The question is: will the ordinary citizen be willing to again accept lockdowns, forced masking, and removal of their rights if they don’t get jabbed?

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

Citizen journalism, the wrong source

When Elon Musk first mentioned the term “citizen journalism” last year, it seemed like just another attention-grabbing attempt at self-validation. Yet, in the same way that the bizarre, almost comical unfolding of events that led to Musk becoming the CEO of Twitter reflected the changing nature of social media, so too did Musk as a self-identifying “citizen journalist” point to the changing nature of who is considered a news source.

Ring election bell now

When he addresses Parliament today, the expectation is that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce the date for local government election. Having kept his silence since the Privy Council ruled against the Government’s one-year extension of the term of councillors and aldermen, the public can expect Dr Rowley to say a lot more than that, having taken a week to put his thoughts together.

No solution in sight over gangs

The challenges facing this tiny, twin-island republic seem insurmountable and endless, with no solution on the horizon. Many I have spoken with have all but thrown in the proverbial towel; both young and old.

Encouraged by State to choose violence

Following a murder in Carenage in which a baby was wounded, Government Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy called on “all those who are considering the use of violence” to “put down the gun, set aside hate and malice...”.

Special thanks to staff at Arima, Mt Hope hospitals

People usually bash the public healthcare services and their providers in Trinidad. However, I wish to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses at the Arima General Hospital and Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for their stellar service recently.