What we know since the pandemic

Now that the Covid-19 pandemic is officially over, here’s what we know that we didn’t at the start of 2020:
• vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission. This means that herd immunity is impossible
• the infection fatality rate is under one per cent, far less than the three to six per cent that was first touted
• hospital deaths from Covid and deaths with Covid were conflated. This means the official fatality rate is exaggerated
• children are at such low risk of dying from Covid that all other common causes of child deaths (fire, drowning, accidents) are far more probable. They are also unlikely to infect others. This means that school closures were unnecessary
• vaccines are known to cause heart injuries (myocarditis) in teenage boys at a rate that makes it riskier to them than a Covid infection
• natural immunity confers greater resistance to the virus than vaccination
• no correlation has been found between mask mandates and infection rates.
Although these are now established facts, it is noteworthy that not one official or media commentator in Trinidad and Tobago has admitted to any error of word or deed over the two-plus years of the pandemic. Indeed, up to a few weeks ago, one of the more rabid Covidian columnists was asserting that we need 70 per cent vaccine uptake to achieve herd immunity. And the Government, which slavishly followed WHO (World Health Organisation) recommendations all through the pandemic, is now keeping the emergency measures of the Public Health Ordinance active, even though WHO has declared the emergency over.
This suggests that should another viral threat raise its head, the Government’s response will be exactly the same and be supported by the laptop class. The question is: will the ordinary citizen be willing to again accept lockdowns, forced masking, and removal of their rights if they don’t get jabbed?
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport