What we must do to fix T&T

Many companies are closing, creating anxiety for so many employees with little opportunity to seek other employment.

People are always fearful of change, but when they open the new door, they soon realise that change ain’t so bad after all.

We are a happy people with empty bellies and less confidence in our future.

A devaluation will naturally follow when there is no more money to borrow, either directly or indirectly, but pressure on the exchange rate will be an indirect devaluation, with the flight of the US dollar.

As Trinidad and Tobago’s crude oil and natural gas production continues to decline, two of our neighbours continue to find more hydrocarbon reserves offshore, namely Guyana and Suriname.

Trinidad and Tobago has been producing oil and gas for over 100 years, and therefore we need to incentivise all our oil companies to explore deeper and to have another look in areas that haven’t been explored before.

Our taxes are discouraging the major oil producers from looking further offshore to find new reserves. Our Government needs to reduce royalties and taxes to encourage every oil company to explore and start enhanced oil recovery projects within their acreages.

Without reducing royalties and taxes, especially for the majors like BP, BHP, Shell, and EOG, our oil and gas production will continue to decline, and we will see the exit of these companies that have the deep pockets necessary to find any stranded and new reserves.

Gordon Laughlin

via e-mail

