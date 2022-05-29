What were MOWT engineers thinking?

This is an appeal to the great engineering minds in the Ministry of Works and Transport, who think they have successfully re-engineered the traffic flow at the Barataria Roundabout (Maritime Plaza).
For their information and for the benefit of Mr 70 per cent Good Roads (read the Minister of Works), I call you all out on constructing a model that will yield many an accident and in so doing, I urge all motorists using this area to beware; accidents ahead.
For the past few weeks, I have been using this roadway to go in all directions and so, I can tell you that someone has made some serious errors when it comes to narrowing the lanes and extending the concrete separations. Just before I do so, can I also add that a mess has been made of the lines along 5th Street, which guides traffic outside the Barataria Gas Station? There is one lane marked off outside the TTMA building, when there used to be two. Now with one, there is no place to stand to drop off and/or make deliveries and so, vehicles are stopping in the only lane available and so to pass, you’ve got to use the zebra crossing, and dodge crossing pedestrians.
The day a police motor cyclist sees you on the zebra and asks you if you are in the wild, be ready to hand over documents for a fixed penalty notice. Typical improvements by the Ministry of Works and Transport. or maybe Kamla did this too.
Anyway, so if you are coming from 5th Street and accessing the roundabout, you go into one lane to go around. Somehow, you have to “small up” within metres of leaving the intersection of the highway and the roundabout lane, otherwise, you will crash head on into the concrete barrier/separation which blinds off the lane which leads traffic exiting the flyover and heads west to connect to Morvant.
It used to be two, but now one is apparently closed off. Therefore, watch out for drivers demanding a space ahead of you in your lane by pulling bad drive on you.
I was also wondering if they were saving up to pave the milled surface since it has been rough and bruising for about two weeks. Of course, no one thinks of putting reflector lights or reflective tape for safety on this concrete separation. That is beyond them. I am sure the MOWT has seen the grinding bumper to bumper traffic on the north bound lane each morning, after spending millions and millions on redirecting the river, making this contraption and that contraption higher up. No relief whatsoever, and this causes pensioners like myself who are on the meagre-est of government pensions to sit for hours in disgusting traffic for no reason except “road works ahead “for some three years and have to spend additional amounts on the so-called necessary increase in gas prices.
There is already a mess of merging traffic leaving 12th Street and so when you reach the intersection just west of the gas station, there is a doubles man who sells in all of that dust and causes people to park in the exit lane...and here we go again - small up. And it gets worse, if you are coming from Port of Spain and going around to access 5th Street, you will also meet a similar protruding concrete barrier - seriously. You going good, good and suddenly, you are facing a wall and have to get in single lane, because if you don’t hit the wall, there is a busybody idiot hustling from behind the wall to either turn along 5th Street or access the highway. Someone has lost their mind and input the wrong variables into their computer model. So insurers, get ready to sue. When the claims for accidents at this restored and wonderfully reworked area come in, don’t say you weren’t warned.
Linda Capildeo
St James