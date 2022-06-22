Petra Hoyte

With the recent increase in flour prices, one UWI (The University of the West Indies) economist is recommending that consumers start buying alternatives like cassava flour, and that the Government invest more in agriculture.

But even with the 28 per cent increase, wheat flour is still much chea­per than any other flour alternative.

Also, I am not aware of any country where government involvement made agriculture more efficient or productive. On the contrary, food shortages and even famines have historically been the more common outcome of government interference in the (literal) market.

