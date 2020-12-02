Our lives are gifts wrapped in the literal blood, sweat and tears of the women who birthed us, raised us and helped us become the people we are today. But what happens to those women after they wipe our messy bums, stay awake when we’re sick, dress us for school, and ensure that we eat—often while they go hungry? When do women lose their value?
This is a moment for us to reflect on how we treat our mothers or mothers-in-law, grandmothers, aunties and tanties, as we deal with life’s challenges and fulfil our dreams. Some of us may be better at managing these situations than others, and if we really interrogate our thoughts, behaviours and actions, we’ll know where we stand. It can be uncomfortable, but if we’re honest with ourselves, it will be worth it.
As I reflect, there are many things that I wish I did better and think I should do better. Firstly, I need to be better at keeping in touch with the people who raised me—the men and women. I don’t see them often, especially as I stay away due to Covid, but little things like calling to check in, returning their calls, actively listening to them, and putting the extra effort into helping where possible are all things that I can do better.
Would I define not doing these things as abuse?
Possibly not, but it comes down to a fundamental belief—do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Contrary to popular belief, domestic violence/abuse isn’t only physical. It also extends beyond a “husband and wife” and often includes harming the children and elders at home. If we’re truly honest with ourselves, we’ve witnessed, whether first hand or otherwise, how we distance, devalue and disrespect “old people”, either through our thoughts or actions. This happens in small ways, but as we all know, small things tend to add up. Elderly men and women both experience this subtle but painful dismissal. However, men tend to retain a bit more value through their jobs, groups and clubs. Women, especially those who spent their lives supporting and elevating their families, tend to be viewed less favourably as life marches on.
“Elder” should be a sacred and revered title, given with respect and honour. After all, they would have gone through the same things we are going through today, without our many luxuries. Things such as chasing dreams or being forced to abandon them due to circumstances beyond their control, building families, dealing with financial uncertainties, uneasy race relations, political confusion, fear of violence or repercussions for their beliefs or feelings, and doing their best to manage with limited resources. We’re certainly more privileged than they were because there was no Internet, possibly no electricity, and fewer opportunities for empowerment—especially for women—when they were our age, whatever age we may be. And while everything I’ve written thus far may seem like soft issues, the most important part of this note is for us to ask ourselves the following questions:
1. How do I treat the elders in my life today?
2. Would I want to be treated the way I am treating them?
3. How would I want to be treated at their age, and why am I not treating them that way?
Finally, just in case you’re not sure, hitting, attacking, beating or hurting anyone is never okay, and is certainly not normal. It is not acceptable. It is not right. It is never, under any circumstance, excusable for you to hit anyone as a way to express your emotions. No one can “make you do it” by what they say, do or don’t do. Try the “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” test if you ever feel like expressing your emotions through violence. Let me be clear—neglecting, depriving and/or degrading another person is also violence, doubly so if they rely on you for care and provision.
• This is the fifth of six articles published by the Express in collaboration with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) in observance of the 16 days of activism to eliminate violence against women and girls.
