Image is everything in T&T. Political image leading up to general elections 2025 must see all political parties, inclusive of the myriad third party aspirants, appear squeaky clean.
The spat of words between arguably the two most famous political ladies in T&T, MP Camille Robinson-Regis, Leader of the House in Parliament, and Opposition Leader, the Right Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, has resulted in the searing of the psyches of many citizens.
The fine print of their argument is that MP Robinson-Regis, a Deputy-Political leader of the People’s National Movement, objected strenuously to allegations of officials of the PNM having/being part of a paedophile ring.
A scandalous unsubstantiated thought. The unfortunate knee jerk response from the Opposition Leader of the United National Congress has catapulted her party into a confrontation that sees no easy end in sight.
The old saying that when elephants fight only the grass gets trampled, sees us all in T&T being trampled under political feet.
It is my personal, unsolicited, unpaid view that unwittingly, the Leader of the Opposition has exposed the UNC to a most politically damaging own goal.
Is this the UNC drinking political poison with eyes wide open?
We are a country that is multi-ethnic and multi-religious and multi-cultural.
The indentured willingly came from India to T&T and proudly carry centuries of untouched family names.
Globally, the slaves of Africa were denied their names and their religion, many times over.
What is also of import in the T&T context is that many slave names are also Roman Catholic in origin as many slave owners came from France, Spain and Ireland.
The slave name epithet also covers thousands of religious households.
So, what’s in a name? A name is of vast importance when you are seeking re-election in a small Third World democracy.
Image is everything and in particular, good political is of utmost importance.
There comes a time in life when saying sorry can never be enough. Self inflicted wounds hurt more.