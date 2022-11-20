When in Qatar, do as Qataris do

The phrase “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” originated sometime in the fourth century when a Christian saint, St Augustine from Rome, relocated to another place called Milan, where Christians did not observe the Sabbath on Saturdays, as St Augustine was accustomed to in Rome.
St Augustine seemed taken aback by this, but a bishop from Milan named St Ambrose gave him some sound advice when he said, “Whenever I go to Rome I fast on Saturdays, but when I’m home I do not. So, you should abide by the tradition of whatever church you attend.”
There are strong objections from several quarters about the stringent rules laid down by Qatar for this year’s World Cup. Qatar is a Muslim state which frowns on homosexuality and the consumption of alcohol. Thus, gays who are visiting Qatar for the World Cup have been warned to desist from flaunting their affection in public.
A decision has also been made to ban the sale of alcohol at the various stadia where the World Cup games are being played. This has caused an upheaval, with fans calling for a boycott of the World Cup tournament.
It is confusing to me that so many people are perturbed by the Qatari rules, when the world knows Islamic states do not condone these lifestyles. Yet, in 2010, FIFA awarded Qatar the rights to host the 2022 World Cup. Did FIFA expect Qatar to suspend their customs and beliefs for the duration of the World Cup?
Former president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Noor Hassanali was a member of the Muslim faith. It was widely known that no alcoholic beverages were served at the official residence of the president when he was in office, and he was the head of state for ten long years—1987 to 1997.
I am sure people who were accustomed to having a drink or two when attending functions at President’s House may have been dispirited by the sudden change, but everyone adapted and had to abide by the rules.
In response to Qatar’s decision to prohibit the sale of alcohol at World Cup games, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “If you cannot drink a beer for three hours a day, you will survive.”
I totally agree with Mr Infantino. When fans return to their hotel rooms they can do whatever they wish, but I strongly submit that the state of Qatar should be respected.
If the rules Qatar has laid down are found to be unreasonable, then they should not have been awarded the hosting of the 2022 World Cup. But for now, when in Qatar, do as the Qataris do.
Roger Mohammed
Piarco