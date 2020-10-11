What kind of world are we living in where those who can most afford to pay taxes are given exemptions (several times, perhaps) and those who can least afford it are taxed to the max, forced to pay crippling duties/taxes? The answer can only be an unjust world.
A fair recommendation? Any public officer who qualifies is entitled to one tax-free car every five years. Beyond that, he/she pays full price. When injustice stalks the land, if allowed to fester, a day of reckoning will surely come.
A Charles
via e-mai