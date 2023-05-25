When lawyers become cruel

My mother used to send me to the nearby parlour often times. And many times, she insisted on sending me with a handwritten list of items to buy. As I grew older, my patience stretched thin waiting for her to finish her pencil cursive, eight-way folded piece of copybook page before she placed it in my palm and rolled my hand close. “Go get dis from de shop. An come back quick, eh!”
Some days you get money to go along with the list, and sometimes not—Derrick the shopkeeper was a trusting man sometimes —but that is beside the point. The point is that I eventually got tired of having to run to the shop with a list. Nobody else came in with one, why should I? One day I got the list from mom, memorised the contents as I walked out the yard and promptly disposed of it in the drain out front. As fate would have it, I returned home with seven out of the eight items that were on the list. When mom asked where the butter was, I quickly retorted that none was on sale at the shop. A lie, of course, as I was in no mood to be spanked.
And what does this have to do with lawyers? I’m getting there.
A grim reality exists where man finds it hard to admit when he is inadequate. It is against his nature to arrive at such a conclusion. I knew perfectly well that it was possible to forget an item or two by the time I got to the shop, but I discarded the list anyway. We know we shouldn’t trust Google to make a medical diagnosis, but we google our symptoms anyway. We live in an age where we actually believe “you can do anything once you put your mind to it”. So, of course, there is not much room to be admitting our shortcomings.
Recently, some lawyers attempted to exploit such a flaw in the public’s psyche. After having verdicts go against them in courts, they have resorted to sophistry in an effort to convince the public. We the public do not have sufficient knowledge of the law, nor the evidence to be able to give a judgment. We are inadequate. Like the shopping list my mother used to painstakingly write to guard against the reality that something may be forgotten, so the public has a safeguard in the justice system that can hear arguments and adjudicate. Through the justice system we can determine the truth or, at the very least, which side had the more compelling argument.
In effect, to convince the community, lawyers should be convincing in the courts. The public, for our part, should try to be as objective as possible and, in doing so, we cannot be afraid to admit that we are deficient of information in the law and evidence. We are persuaded when you can persuade the courts. Oh, soldier, do not train your guns at unarmed civilians.
Should a lawyer not speak in public then?
Yes, they should. I am not suggesting that lawyers be silenced. My criticism is of those who see the need to play their Machiavellian tactics and shore up sympathy by pleading innocence after getting a guilty verdict. It is no longer acceptable to be pleading a verdict publicly as if we still accuse and burn witches at the stake.
An attorney should have a disproportionate record of legal finesse exponentially outweighing their PR gymnastics. Anything otherwise means that he himself is inadequate.
Symba Joseph
Curepe