When old is too old for union leadership

Age is no longer just a number in conventional politics. Bad news also for the T&T trade union leaders 65 and over. The new year is less than 72 hours away, and one of these leaders takes out an expensive full-page advertisement to essentially remind the public about who used to be in charge of their lives. It says nothing relevant to living in a pandemic.
Conventional global industrial relations gasped and died the day Covid-19 came out playing the game of Russian roulette with our lives.
T&T trade union leaders appear unable to gaze at stark reality. There are currently more private businesses employing thousands more workers who do not belong to trade unions. Trade unions are existing on mental death row.
Why must other human beings physically die of Covid-19 so that union leaders can enjoy a life of excess?
With the inspirational victory of the Progressive Democratic Patriots in Tobago, suddenly all the old-fogey union leaders are beating their chests.
Read my political lips, please. A still fairly young union leader appealed to a young electorate in an island of less than 60,000.
Wake up and smell the Delta- and Omicron-flavoured coffee. Trinidad has 100 times larger, more diversified than Tobago. Get on to the mental highways and not the small side streets. Please.
It is hysterical to think the trade unions now want statistics from the Minister of Health about who really is dying from Covid-19. Age-related mental incapacity? A political comorbidity?
My unsolicited, unpaid advice to the unvaccinated labour force is to get at least one dose of any vaccine. Importantly, you will have a vaccine ID in your hand. You need to convince the Prime Minister of your intelligence, not your union leader.
I will go even farther than Watson Solomon Duke and ask/beg the PM to give every single unvaccinated public sector worker a little $2,000 each. Even if it is only via food cards. The PM is only interested in keeping citizens alive.
Vaccinate. Make him smile.
That offer may be cheaper than putting up the North Stand in the Savannah or building an extra large mortuary for the Covid-19 dead.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin