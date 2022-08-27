When PoS got its Prince

In April 1994, Brian Charles Lara gave Trinidad and Tobago and most of the English-speaking Caribbean 375 reasons to celebrate.
Over two-and-a-half days at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), he altered the cricket record books by becoming the new record-holder of the highest individual score in a Test match.
From Santa Cruz to Sobo Village, Lara’s eclipsing of Sir Garry Sobers’ world record score of 365 that had stood for 36 years sparked celebrations not often matched in 60 years of Independence. The feat moved calypsonians to song and poets to composition.
The dismissive pull shot that sent England bowler Chris Lewis’ delivery to the boundary to take Lara past Sir Garry also became an iconic moment in world cricket history. Sobers’ record had stood for so long it almost seemed as though it would remain forever. That was until an ambitious 24-year-old from Cantaro Village set his sights on becoming a history-maker.
Lara had signalled his record-breaking intentions the previous year during the West Indies’ tour of Australia.
In the third Test at Sydney in January 1993, he crafted one of the best innings of his storied career – 277—that only ended because of a run out. The Aussie bowlers, including future legend Shane Warne, seemed incapable of dismissing the “Prince of Port of Spain”.
That knock not only highlighted the beauty of Lara’s strokeplay but also his capacity for batting on and on and on.
By the time the fourth Test against England in Antigua had come around in April 1994, Lara had made just one more Test century, 167 in the second Test of the series in Guyana. However, his goal of getting a double or triple century in the new year had not yet been achieved. That was to change in the fourth Test.
The foundation for the assault on Sobers’ record was laid on the first day of the match at the ARG which ended with Lara on 164.
Rain interruptions on the second day slowed his progress but did nothing to break his concentration as Lara woke up on Monday, April 18 ready to resume his innings again on 320.
Some 46 runs were still needed for history to be made. Lara was up early that morning plotting how to get them. The execution was probably not as smooth as he would have preferred. But at 11.46 a.m. when Lara moved from level with Sobers on 365 to 369, all the morning’s anxieties were forgotten. A new superstar in world cricket had been born. Sir Garry was on hand, walking onto the ground to offer personal, heartfelt congratulations. He could recognise a kindred spirit.
T&T, unused to having a cricket achiever of quite such quality, was beside itself.
Sir Learie Constantine, Sonny Ramadhin, Jeffrey Stollmeyer, Deryck Murray, Larry Gomes, Gus Logie and others had paved the way as T&T trailblazers. But centre stage now belonged to Lara.
The accolades rolled in.
A motorcade followed on his return to Trinidad with hundreds thronging the streets. Lara was also given the country’s then highest honour, the Trinity Cross, and $375,000 worth of free travel from the national airline, the then-named BWIA. He also received land on which to build a house and the city centre was renamed the Brian Lara Promenade. The Prince of Port of Spain also got the keys to the city.
Lara’s record-breaking was not done, however. Less than two months later on June 6, he made the highest score ever in first-class cricket – 501—in an English County Championship match for Warwickshire against Durham. And ten years after his ARG feat, Lara, having his lost his Test world record to Australian Matthew Hayden, regained it at the same ARG, becoming the first and still only man to score 400 runs in a Test.
All that came after that innings in 1994, however, was mere lagniappe.
Lara’s place in cricket history had already been sealed and Trinidad and Tobago had a performance for the ages to call its own.