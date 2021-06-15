The economy is at a standstill and whilst a few businesses are in operation the majority continue to be in sedation. Many citizens have had their savings devoured by their day-to-day expenses.

Many are on the verge of financial collapse as they are about to lose their homes, cars, and some may even have their utilities disconnected.

The challenge of feeding their families is now becoming a burden and many are clueless as to where their next salary will come from.

Small and micro businesses are crashing as their operations are stagnated. Food prices continue to escalate and financial companies are becoming dictators unto themselves, adding compound interest to requested loan deferrals etc.

Citizens continue to function in fear due to limited information amidst this Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen millions withdrawn and millions given as grants, yet citizens continue to live in such a deplorable state.

Week after week we are faced with failed promises with limited hope of assurance. After becoming number one in the Caribbean, recognised by WHO as having managed the virus, we are now numbered among states that have failed their citizens. Mismanagement and personal innuendo with high arrogance and false pride continue to endanger citizens.

The nation lives in fear day by day, not knowing what next. I ask the question, how long again before tears of frustration become tears of joy? How long again before we are told the truth? When will it end? And who is really in charge?

Eshan Ali

via e-mail

Crime and the Arms Trade Treaty

Crime and the Arms Trade Treaty

On February 9, 2015, the T&T Government won a bid to host the secretariat of the international Arms Trade Treaty. On the way to this decision, the country won the endorsement of the group of countries in what is called the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Beware the vaccine divide

Beware the vaccine divide

Canada’s omission of WHO-approved Sinopharm from its list of approved vaccines allowing returning residents to skip its 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine, is an early warning signal of the next global battle to be fought between the rich and poorer countries of the world.

All about service to T&T

ATTENTION Drs Parasram, Hinds, Abdool-Richards and Trotman.

Allow me, on behalf of a very grateful nation, to thank you for your service to this country. I have no doubt that the past 18 months or so have taken a toll on you, your families and the teams which have been entrusted to your care. Our systems usually shield our public servants from the full glare of the media, and for better or worse, rightly or wrongly, the “blows” usually descend on the minister.

Why divine justice is our best bet

Should justice be meted out to the public officials responsible for last week’s colossal blunder which wreaked havoc on the lives of our citizens, especially the elderly?

The measure of a society

There are various ideologies guiding the function of countries around the world. Countries in the western world, in general, enjoy large measures of freedom, originally based on a Judeo-Christian worldview.

The foundational tenets in such societies derived from the Ten Commandments, and honouring parents, the elderly in society, was sacrosanct. Even if token, state pension provisions were indicative of that regard.