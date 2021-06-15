The economy is at a standstill and whilst a few businesses are in operation the majority continue to be in sedation. Many citizens have had their savings devoured by their day-to-day expenses.
Many are on the verge of financial collapse as they are about to lose their homes, cars, and some may even have their utilities disconnected.
The challenge of feeding their families is now becoming a burden and many are clueless as to where their next salary will come from.
Small and micro businesses are crashing as their operations are stagnated. Food prices continue to escalate and financial companies are becoming dictators unto themselves, adding compound interest to requested loan deferrals etc.
Citizens continue to function in fear due to limited information amidst this Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen millions withdrawn and millions given as grants, yet citizens continue to live in such a deplorable state.
Week after week we are faced with failed promises with limited hope of assurance. After becoming number one in the Caribbean, recognised by WHO as having managed the virus, we are now numbered among states that have failed their citizens. Mismanagement and personal innuendo with high arrogance and false pride continue to endanger citizens.
The nation lives in fear day by day, not knowing what next. I ask the question, how long again before tears of frustration become tears of joy? How long again before we are told the truth? When will it end? And who is really in charge?
Eshan Ali
via e-mail