Question:

How soon will visa ope­ra­tions return to normal at the US Embassy? What is the latest guidance on applying for a visa and will I be able to get an interview soon?

Answer:

The US Embassy Consular Section continues to limit non-immigrant visa services according to host country and US Department of State guidelines, with respect to managing the pandemic and ensuring the safety of applicants and embassy staff alike.

That being said, your experience at the US Embassy will be a bit different the next time you schedule an appoint­ment for both a non-immigrant and immi­grant visas. Because of Covid-­19-related budget cuts, effective December 23, the US Embassy will no longer be able to provide the same le­vel of greeter services for appointments, nor provide free document delivery services through DHL. The latter applies to both immigrant visa document handling, non-immigrant interview waiver submissions, post-interview follow-up document requests, and passport return if your visas are approved.

What will remain the same: non-immi­grant visa applicants still must complete the DS-160 consular application form, register online in order to pay the application fee at Scotiabank, submit the application fee payment at Scotiabank, and then either schedule an appointment on­line or send the application in if an interview waiver applies.

Immigrant visa applicants will have to complete the DS-260, pay their fees online, and come to the US Embassy at their appointed time. Remember that currently, the US Embassy is only pro­cessing non-immigrant emergency applications and categories of immigrant visas exempt from presidential proclamations of the current administration.

What will change: older applicants will remember that the US Embassy used to require approved applicants to purchase return envelopes if their visas were approved. A form of this will again be necessary, and applicants, depending on whether they are immigrant or non-immigrant and interview-waived or interview-required, will be given specific instructions at the time of application and interview. Details will also be published on the US Embassy’s website soon.

Remember that due to the requirement for social distancing, applicants should arrive no more than ten minutes prior to their interview, maintain an appropriate distance from other applicants and be seated according to established chair spacing. A mask is required for entry, and no cellphones, electronics, liquids and bags will be allowed in the waiting area. We are unable to store these items, so please secure them elsewhere prior to arrival.

Additional family members will not be allowed into the waiting area. If you have a medical issue and require assistance from a family member or caregiver, a written request must be submitted by e-mail to consularpos­@­state.gov for authorisation at least four days prior to the appoint­ment.

Applicants who recently held (or currently hold) a valid US non-immi­grant visa may qualify for an interview waiver. This process allows eligible applicants to submit their passports without appearing at the US Embassy for an in-person interview.

After submitting the appli­ca­­tion, the online system will determine if someone qualifies for the interview waiver. Until December 31, applicants whose visas expi­red within the previous 24 months are eligible to submit their applications. Beginning January 2021, interview wai­ver criteria will revert to a 12-­month expiration period. Visa application fees are still valid through December 2021.

We encourage applicants to visit the Information and Appointment Website https://ais.usvisa-info.com for updates on resumption of in-person visa services.

Please send an e-mail to consularpos@state.gov if you have a specific question or require clarification at least two days prior to your interview.

