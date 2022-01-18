When will we stop wasting water?

Water continues to leak from WASA lines in many parts of Arima. Many of these leaks are older than seven months, where millions of gallons of valuable water are wasted away and no one in authority seems to care.

These leaks are located at Churchill Circular Road South, Moore Lane off Saroga Drive, Aqui Lane, Arima Old Road near the Mausica River, Victory Gardens off Churchill Circular, and the list goes on and on, as these are just a few.

It is really sad to see so much water being wasted, when some residents cannot get a supply for weeks/months. What is also sad is that all these leaks were repaired on several occasions, and it’s like a recurring decimal.

WASA has to do much better and take the necessary steps to rectify these leaks and avoid a recurrence.

Given that the leaks are a significant problem, put some in charge and hold them accountable. How long will taxpayers fund this type of inefficiency? Now is the time for quick action.

F Khan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Quell rampant crime monster

Quell rampant crime monster

It is no exaggeration to say that there is now no guaranteed safe place in Trinidad and Tobago.

We have moved from the stage of being prisoners in our homes behind metal bars to being afraid to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and even to sleep, for fear that if crime comes knocking we may have no recourse but to cower and beg for our lives. The society is being overpowered by the force of the criminal will with insufficient resources to resist and break that power.

Yes we can

Yes we can

The famous astronomer Carl Sagan once wrote, “There are naïve questions, tedious questions, ill phrased questions... But every question is a cry to understand the world. There is no such thing as a dumb question.”

Stranger than fiction

Stranger than fiction

The Prime Minister’s announcement of the formation of a ­review committee regarding the horrifying death toll from Covid-19 is the latest signal that we keep going from calamity to calamity. The announcement appeared as front-page news in this newspaper above the highlight of a report inside that police officers had interviewed the Minister of Finance, in what is called the “­Pelican Probe”.

Balanced approach to our ‘freedom’

The call to ban fireworks completely is a marker of how one-dimensional politicians and some members of the public can be in their thinking.

Surely, fireworks can be a nuisance, and much more for those wanting to rest, animals becoming disoriented and damaging themselves, fires being sparked on houses, and other problems and inconveniences that a singular event can cause—much like the noise and traffic of Carnival or a big sporting event, inter alia.

Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

While the number of cases of Covid-19 is significantly lower in Tobago than it is in ­Trini­dad, and infection numbers have lagged behind those of the bigger sister island, the death and infection picture in Tobago remains a cause for concern, as does the increased rate of infection, especially over the past eight months.

When will we stop wasting water?

Water continues to leak from WASA lines in many parts of Arima. Many of these leaks are older than seven months, where millions of gallons of valuable water are wasted away and no one in authority seems to care.