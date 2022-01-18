When will we stop wasting water?

Water continues to leak from WASA lines in many parts of Arima. Many of these leaks are older than seven months, where millions of gallons of valuable water are wasted away and no one in authority seems to care.
These leaks are located at Churchill Circular Road South, Moore Lane off Saroga Drive, Aqui Lane, Arima Old Road near the Mausica River, Victory Gardens off Churchill Circular, and the list goes on and on, as these are just a few.
It is really sad to see so much water being wasted, when some residents cannot get a supply for weeks/months. What is also sad is that all these leaks were repaired on several occasions, and it’s like a recurring decimal.
WASA has to do much better and take the necessary steps to rectify these leaks and avoid a recurrence.
Given that the leaks are a significant problem, put some in charge and hold them accountable. How long will taxpayers fund this type of inefficiency? Now is the time for quick action.
F Khan