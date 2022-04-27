Our children are out there once more and able to socialise, yet there are some parents who have mixed feelings about their child being in the mix. We have already had reports of pupils testing positive for Covid-19, and these are only the reported cases.
Let us not forget the fact that these children are returning to homes that can have elderly residents. While youth is on their side, it is not so with parents, etc, and those who may have comorbidities.
I believe vaccination should be encouraged, and for those children between five and 11 years old, parents should think about this seriously. The question is: where are those vaccines that were spoken about for this age group, who may have difficulty social distancing?
Also, let us not stop the drive to encourage the other half of the population that is not fully vaccinated, or not vaccinated at all. While I am grateful for where we are concerning the virus, we must do all that is in our power to defeat this enemy.