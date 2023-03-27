Lately I’m observing the absence of “motorcycle police” within Port of Spain and environs. Has the unit been depleted or assigned outside of the city? How else can you control errant motorists who drive around blasting music, or delinquent drivers who break the line in traffic and illegally cut in along the inside emergency lane like on the Audrey Jeffers Highway from Cocorite to the Jean Pierre Complex during rush hour...in either direction. Where do they really operate? Maybe Mounted Branch on horseback might be the answer.
