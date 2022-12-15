I note that South Quay has become the latest sewer lake in Trinidad and Tobago. As per the television footage, I saw the Mayor of Port of Spain wading through the depth. I was moved to question: where is their MP, the pro-cyclist Keith Scotland?
I would have thought that such an HDC travesty would have brought him there at once to co-ordinate the repair work.
Strange how the current CEO of WASA could affirm that work would begin right away, but residents of South, who suffered for weeks from a loss of water supply, had to do without, up until now. Didn’t Colm Imbert boast how he and Rohan Sinanan had pumps to take care of everything? Where are the MPs?
Just weeks ago, Bamboo Settlement had almost ten feet of water, but not a word from their MP, Mr Terrence Deyalsingh. Has he visited them? I am sure he can park his Mustang (his car, not the horse) in the masjid and he will be escorted throughout. He is, after all, their dear MP, known for giving biscuits, so I am hoping that he can help his constituents get at least biscuit money from the Ministry of Social Welfare?
Indeed, in the next budget, lie insurance for politicians should be added as a perk, while tax breaks on boats, boots and bicycles should be introduced.
Then I am seeing several young people living in the Morvant area playing football in muddy field. They were playing without any equipment; nothing. It was also mentioned that while they were trying to keep them from crime, they couldn’t spell “katch”. Don’t they have an MP? Is it Adrian Leonce? Is he doing anything in his constituency?
How come after seven long years of Government, we still have people who can’t read and write, but can hold a gun? Don’t we have a Ministry of Sport to bamboozle people with sporting kits and gears? Why no intervention at the level of the MP to get the boys into Russell Latapy’s programme and support them? What has become of our national stadiums, as well as the numerous ones at the local levels? Where are the MPs?
Then, against my better judgment, I went back to Chaguanas to do some urgent senior care-giving/counselling. I had to go the market, only to observe that the block of roadway, including Market Street, is impassable given the deep, terrible potholes. The roadway is gone. I just couldn’t reach the WASA office.
I opted to come back into Keate Street, Port of Spain. Not to mention Yard Street and the thoroughfare through Orchard Gardens South. These are more like mountain trails, given the number of holes. Isn’t there an MP? Pundit Dinesh Rambally?
Where are the MPs? Worse yet, it would appear that the Chaguanas Borough Corporation is patching holes with something that looks like cow dung (gobar). It smells like manure when your car ketches it when it rains. In addition, when water is added to the manure like filler, it spreads out so it looks like someone spread a filthy substance. How ill-advised, stupid and degenerate.
It reminds me of how a popular television host from Chaguanas bamboozled the people into thinking the Ministry of Works and the CBC were so gracious and caring that they paved the Medford Road, which had the biggest potholes known to man.
He didn’t say the block from Food Basket around the corner to Fair and Square remains impassable.
Why can’t these corporate citizens, including the big-name conglomerates Guardian Life, Massy Wood, Food Basket and Dass, Chan Hardware pay to pave the roads, since it will bring customers to their doorsteps? Without the roads, people are going away from Chaguanas.
Where are the MPs?
Linda Capildeo
St James