I note that South Quay has become the latest sewer lake in Trinidad and Tobago. As per the television footage, I saw the Mayor of Port of Spain wading through the depth. I was moved to question: where is their MP, the pro-cyclist Keith Scotland?

I would have thought that such an HDC travesty would have brought him there at once to co-ordinate the repair work.

Strange how the current CEO of WASA could affirm that work would begin right away, but residents of South, who suffered for weeks from a loss of water supply, had to do without, up until now. Didn’t Colm Imbert boast how he and Rohan Sinanan had pumps to take care of everything? Where are the MPs?

Just weeks ago, Bamboo Settlement had almost ten feet of water, but not a word from their MP, Mr Terrence Deyalsingh. Has he visited them? I am sure he can park his Mustang (his car, not the horse) in the masjid and he will be escorted throughout. He is, after all, their dear MP, known for giving biscuits, so I am hoping that he can help his constituents get at least biscuit money from the Ministry of Social Welfare?

Indeed, in the next budget, lie insurance for politicians should be added as a perk, while tax breaks on boats, boots and bicycles should be introduced.

Then I am seeing several young people living in the Morvant area playing football in muddy field. They were playing without any equipment; nothing. It was also mentioned that while they were trying to keep them from crime, they couldn’t spell “katch”. Don’t they have an MP? Is it Adrian Leonce? Is he doing anything in his constituency?

How come after seven long years of Government, we still have people who can’t read and write, but can hold a gun? Don’t we have a Ministry of Sport to bamboozle people with sporting kits and gears? Why no intervention at the level of the MP to get the boys into Russell Latapy’s programme and support them? What has become of our national stadiums, as well as the numerous ones at the local levels? Where are the MPs?

Then, against my better judgment, I went back to Chagua­nas to do some urgent senior care-giving/counselling. I had to go the market, only to observe that the block of roadway, including Market Street, is impassable given the deep, terrible potholes. The roadway is gone. I just couldn’t reach the WASA office.

I opted to come back into Keate Street, Port of Spain. Not to mention Yard Street and the thoroughfare through Orchard Gardens South. These are more like mountain trails, given the number of holes. Isn’t there an MP? Pundit Dinesh Rambally?

Where are the MPs? Worse yet, it would appear that the Chaguanas Borough Corporation is patching holes with something that looks like cow dung (gobar). It smells like manure when your car ketches it when it rains. In addition, when water is added to the manure like filler, it spreads out so it looks like someone spread a filthy substance. How ill-­advised, stupid and degenerate.

It reminds me of how a popular television host from Chaguanas bamboozled the people into thinking the Ministry of Works and the CBC were so gracious and caring that they paved the Medford Road, which had the biggest potholes known to man.

He didn’t say the block from Food Basket around the corner to Fair and Square remains impassable.

Why can’t these corporate citizens, including the big-name conglomerates Guardian Life, Massy Wood, Food Basket and Dass, Chan Hardware pay to pave the roads, since it will bring customers to their doorsteps? Without the roads, people are going away from Chaguanas.

Where are the MPs?

Linda Capildeo

St James

When the rivers came down a few weeks ago, they brought much more than flood water. The flooding disaster, produced in part by nature and by ­humans, choked critical water courses with the hard evidence of our own complicity in creating the chaos that ­disrupted the nation for weeks on end.

FOOTBALL is a cruel sport—just ask Brazil fans like Quincy, Fowl and Rocky. But there are enough compassionate moments all around the ball that keep us cherishing the beautiful game, which is at its most perfect and unpredictable at the World Cup.

Massy, show us the money!

Kudos to Massy on its recent foreign acquisition of a US supermarket chain.

Now that Massy is earning foreign exchange from its offshore operations, please let us know how much of this US$ will be repatriated or sold into the local banking system.

Manufacturers alone cannot be the only sector of the economy called upon to earn foreign exchange. We fully expect the service industries to do the same, but only if these funds are repatriated, sold to the commercial banks, or used to fund their own distribution businesses that consume so much of our scare foreign resources.

Taxpayers’ money going down the drain

I believe this is the time to import foreign engineers in our country. Too much shabby work has been done on bridges, drains, building of roads, etc.

We need to have proper infra­structure in our country. Taxpayers’ money is going down the drain because of very bad infrastructure.

How long this can go on?

Look at other countries like Japan and see the kind of infrastructure work that has been done on bridges and roads, and other things.

Cover the copper loopholes

As the scrap-iron bill is being debated in Parliament, I trust the provisions for copper will include articles that contain copper in their composition, such as bronze and brass, which may contain up to 90 per cent copper.

A loophole must not be left for the criminal element that may be present in the scrap iron industry to continue raiding churches and temples, plumbing businesses, and even private dwellings, by stating a percentage of copper in the make-up of an item before it is covered by this bill. One only has to look at the noise-pollution problem we have, where the police are unable to charge an offender unless they have functioning equipment to record the decibel level of the offending noise. Can you imagine how the police would determine the copper content in your garden tap?