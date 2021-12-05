Where are we in T&T going wrong?

WHEN it comes to our healthcare system, there has always been considerable doubt and lack of confidence. Prior to Covid-19, the public frequently heard horror stories of negligence and inefficiency.

Out of curiosity, I have been monitoring our neighbouring Caricom islands (Grenada, St Vincent, Dominica, St Lucia and Barbados) for Covid-19 cases. To my utter dismay, all of these islands are reporting significantly lower cases and deaths with some as low three cases a day! The unique factor regarding these islands is that they are tourism- dependent and their borders are wide open, welcoming thousands of tourists daily via air and cruise ships.

So what is the factor driving these exorbitant numbers in T&T? And no, it is not vaccination rates as they too are experiencing a vaccine resistant public.

The fact is we already had a failing healthcare system so what is unique about our “parallel healthcare system”.

Is this system also plagued by the same dysfunctional characteristics?

Additionally, our dubious “closed borders” have been closed in theory only and nothing more.

As a resident of the primary port of entry to illegal immigrants, there have been no new visible initiatives deterring illegal immigration down here.

So what are we doing we wrong? How did we go from number one in the world to global warnings advising prospective visitors to stay away from our country?

These are questions we need to ask as the inevitable lockdown is within the near future.

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

Women’s hidden pandemic

Women’s hidden pandemic

Each year starting on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, global advocates work tirelessly for 16 days of activism to draw attention to the high levels of violence against women and girls around the world.

Politics undermining trust

Politics undermining trust

At a time when the ability to win public trust could make the difference in the fight against Covid-19, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s selective focus for criticism is jarring and counter-productive.

Iconic Harford never lost the common touch

To me Anthony Harford can be described in four words. Kind, resourceful, approachable and professional. When I started in the field of sports journalism over 30 years ago, Mr Harford was one of the shining lights and examples in the profession

Paying big $$ for private Covid treatment

An Express report two Sundays ago featured the head of a private hospital calling for mandatory vaccines and revealing that his hospital uses Remdesivir and Tocilizumab to treat patients.

